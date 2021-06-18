Experts warn that these communities remain at high risk of dangerous Covid-19 variants growing rapidly in the United States.

The country continued this week Road to resumption From the Covid-19 pandemic, where major populous areas such as New York and California have withdrawn restrictions following increased vaccination and reduced infections.

However, overall U.S. immunization rates have slowed this month compared to April’s highs, raising awareness of health officials about the uneven distribution of vaccines in different parts of the country. ..

“I’m not very interested in vaccinated people, I’m more interested in unvaccinated people and less vaccinated communities,” said the Biden administration’s Covid-19. Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the White House, said. The response told CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday.

Slavit described earlier Delta variant, Or B.1.617.2, as “Covid on steroids”, people in high vaccination areas are likely to know that others have the same idea about vaccination, vaccination Areas with low levels are susceptible to clusters of Covid-19 infection.

“In these communities, Covid that spreads twice as fast is not a good thing,” Slavitt said.

The Delta variant, one of the first Covid-19 identified in India, has increased to about 10% of US coronavirus cases. by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This strain is “Variant of concernScientists in the sense believe that it is more contagious and can cause more serious illnesses.

Recent research showed that Vaccine efficacy against variants such as Delta. Many in the health community are urging Americans that the best way to protect Covid-19 is preemptive vaccination and vaccination.

“People take this seriously,’Wow, we have great vaccines, we’re very lucky to have them, maybe I need to take one or two.'” That’s another reason to say, “said Slavit.

Recent studies point to the long-term danger of Covid-19

This week, the United States has surpassed 600,000 people since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That is, one in 550 Americans died of Covid-19.

Since the 2020 holiday season, infection and mortality rates in the country have dropped dramatically. This is due to millions of vaccinated American health professionals.in spite of Improved outlook For many who have not yet been vaccinated to overcome the pandemic, the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 remains.

An analysis of about 2 million people diagnosed with Covid-19 between February and December 2020, a new FAIR Health white paper study found that the risk of being infected with Covid-19 and some people It has been pointed out that symptoms can last far beyond expectations. For after surviving the infection.

Almost a quarter, or 23.2%, of Covid-19 patients had at least one post-Covid condition more than 30 days after initial diagnosis. Studies posted on Tuesday.

Post-Covid conditions were more common in more severe Covid-19 patients, but also in a “significant” proportion of asymptomatic cases.

Half of the patients admitted with Covid-19 became post-Covid more than 30 days after the initial diagnosis, as did 27.5% of the asymptomatic but not admitted patients and 19% of the asymptomatic patients. was.

Pain and dyspnea were the top two conditions cited. Most of the postcovid conditions studied were more common in women, yet there were 12 conditions more commonly experienced by men.

One of these, heart inflammation, is called “notable” by researchers because its age distribution is biased towards a younger cohort. The largest share (25.4%) of patients reporting this condition was in the age group 19-29 years, and this number was also disproportionate to the share of the overall age group of Covid patients.

FAIR Health states that it is the largest population studied for post-Covid status and believes that the study was not formally peer-reviewed but was evaluated by an independent academic critic.

Rare heart-related risks after vaccination resolved in a few days, studies find

Promoting controversy during the recent FDA while the risk of heart inflammation after vaccination of young people is being investigated by federal health authorities Committee Another study on how to prepare for vaccination for children under the age of 12 found that such symptoms resolved within a few days.

A Wednesday report from the American Heart Association’s Journal Circulation suggests that myocarditis, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the myocardial wall after vaccination, may be temporary and easy to treat.

Seven male patients aged 19 to 39 years who were hospitalized for a disease such as myocarditis after vaccination were reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Diagnosis of the condition was confirmed through tests and all had stable vital signs. Treatment of the patient included heart medications known as beta-blockers and anti-inflammatory drugs, and the patient was discharged within 2-4 days.

“The clinical course of vaccine-related myocarditis-like illnesses seems to be good and all patients seem to have resolved symptoms,” said a team led by Dr. Christopher Defilippi of the Innova Cardiovascular Institute, Virginia. I will.

“Given the potential prevalence of Covid-19 infection in young adults, determining the risks and benefits of vaccination remains very beneficial,” they added.

Vaccination outreach continues

According to the report, about 147.8 million people, or 44.5% of the US population, are fully vaccinated. CDC data Released on Thursday.

Fifteen states have achieved the Biden administration’s goal of at least one vaccination of 70% of adults by July 4.

Health officials to reach out to many who remain unvaccinated Promote new ways To convince Americans of the need for vaccination.

The US Department of Health and Human Services urges student ambassadors over the age of 16 to help promote Covid-19 vaccination, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday.

“I want to use the students who want to be ambassadors for my fellow students to take them out and vaccinate them,” Besera said at a roundtable meeting with students at Anacostia High School in Washington, DC.

Governor and state officials also turned to financial incentives during vaccination deployments, and some states were vaccinated to raise interest, even where vaccination efforts were relatively successful. We are promoting a lottery for people who have been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Maine announced a sweepstakes to reward all $ 1 vaccinated winners in the state by July 4th.

According to a statement by Governor Janet Mills, the prize will increase by $ 1 for each resident of Maine who receives at least one Covid-19 vaccine, so “the more vaccinated people, the higher the prize.” is.

“Maine is the national leader in Covid-19 vaccination, thanks to more than 876,000 people who have already rolled up their sleeves.” Mills saidResidents over the age of 12 who have been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine will have a chance to win, he added.

According to the release, as of June 15, 74% of eligible residents in Maine had been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine, and Maine had a percentage of fully vaccinated eligible residents. It is ranked third in the state.