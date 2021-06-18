Mosquito population surges after rain

Can species exist and whether mosquitoes are annoying or vectors of disease can depend on their condition? Similarly, temperature, water availability, and types of water available (clear ditch floods, wheelbarrows that collect water, stagnant puddles in hot and dry weather, etc.) are all of any type. It is a factor in how mosquitoes are visiting you and your family. ..

Rainfall can contribute significantly to the mosquito population boom, especially in multiple storm systems with saturated and flooded areas around the state.

People are seeing and expecting to see quite a lot of mosquito activity in the coming days and weeks. Our focus will be on the illness carriers that are usually problematic from late summer to early autumn. But all this rain created a lot of habitat for floods and container species.

Mosquitoes come on the waves and can overlap as the seasons progress.

First wave: flood mosquitoes

Flood mosquitoes first appear after it rains.

Heavy rains leave the ground saturated, creating puddles standing in ditches and placing them in low-lying fields and lawns. Flood mosquito larvae appear as soon as water becomes available. Eggs are placed there by the female and wait for water. Depending on the species, it can take two to five years for rainfall to reach them.

Flood mosquitoes are usually larger and more aggressive. These types of mosquitoes are often a pain that lasts from dawn to dusk.

Even grasslands can be breeding grounds wherever they hold water.

Second wave: Container mosquitoes

Container mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti, identified by their black and white bodies and white striped legs, usually appear next. Female mosquitoes lay eggs on everything that holds water, from tires, buckets, wheelbarrows to gutters, poorly maintained pools, and trash cans. They prefer clearer, fresher water and women are always looking for good breeding grounds.

Container mosquitoes such as Aedes aegypti feed during the day, but can be opportunistic at night when large numbers of people gather.

Whenever it rains, it’s a good idea to go around the property to look for anything that might be holding water. It can take a few days for these mosquitoes to become bitter from their eggs, which can quickly become a problem.

Third wave: Culex pipiens

Culex pipiens, a species of mosquitoes that prefer stagnant puddle with high bacterial content, usually appears when water recedes, dry summer conditions are set, and breeding grounds are created in the lowlands. They are carriers of illnesses related to public and health authorities.

In rural areas, water in swamps, pooled stream beds, or large containers such as barrels, trash cans, and wheelbarrows can be a good habitat for Culex pipiens.

Reducing the number of mosquitoes in your area and using spray repellents is a good start to protect yourself from bites. It is also helpful to cover the exposed skin with a long-sleeved shirt and long trousers.

Plants such as citronella, geranium, lemongrass, lavender, lantana, rosemary, and petunia have been shown to repel mosquitoes, and their distribution limits their space-protecting effects.

Candles and other smoke-based repellents fall into the same category as plants.

Protecting yourself with spray-type CDC-approved repellents such as DEET, picaridin, and lemon eucalyptus oil is my best recommendation whenever you go out for long periods of time, “she said. A personal guardian is the only certainty for a bite.

Pets need to move out of mosquito-infested areas. If mosquitoes are a problem, do not take small children outdoors for extended periods of time, as mosquito bites can be detrimental. Also, spray products should be used sparingly, especially for babies. Most repellents have an age limit. Do not use repellents for babies under 2 months of age and do not use lemon eucalyptus oil for children under 3 years of age.

It is best to limit exposure to mosquitoes at this time of the year.

According to Swigger, mosquito habitats can be very unpredictable after extensive heavy rains, making mosquitoes difficult to control. Container mosquitoes are a little easier-remove the habitat by throwing away the water or treat the water with granular or dunk larvae.

Sprays and barrier treatments that kill adult mosquitoes are other options, but their effectiveness is limited, Swigger said. Homeowners are only eligible for the last 24 hours.