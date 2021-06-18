India needs to prepare for the third COVID-19 wave by October, health experts say

June 18, 2021

By Shrutee Sarkar

Bangalore (Reuters) – The third wave of coronavirus infection is better controlled than recent outbreaks and could hit India by October, but pandemics pose a public health threat for at least another year Brings.

A brief survey of 40 medical professionals, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors around the world on June 3-17 found a significant increase in vaccination with some new It has been shown to cover the outbreak. It has been shown that this is likely to happen.

More than 85% of respondents, or 21 out of 24, say the next wave will occur by October. The remaining three said between November and February.

However, more than 70% of experts, or 24 out of 34, say new outbreaks are better managed compared to current outbreaks that are deficient in vaccines, medicines, oxygen and beds. I will. Said. Last year I had an infectious disease.

Dr. Landeep Grelia, director of the All India Institute of Medical Science, said: (AIIMS).

So far, India has fully vaccinated only about 5% of its estimated 950 million eligible population, leaving millions vulnerable to infection and death. To do.

The majority of health professionals predicted that vaccination momentum would increase significantly this year, but warned of the early removal of restrictions, as some states did.

When asked if children and children under the age of 18 would be most at risk in the potential third wave, nearly two-thirds of experts, or 26 out of 40, answered “yes”. It was. it was.

Dr. Pradeep Banandur, Director of Epidemiology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS), said:

Experts warn that the situation can be serious.

Dr. Devisetti, a cardiologist at Narayana Health and an adviser to the Government of Karnataka on a pandemic response program, said:

“It’s a completely different problem because there are so few beds in the pediatric intensive care unit in this country. It’s going to be a disaster.”

However, 14 experts said the children were not at risk.

Earlier this week, senior health ministry officials said children were vulnerable and susceptible to infections, but the analysis showed no serious health consequences.

Twenty-five of the 38 respondents said future coronavirus variants would not invalidate existing vaccines, but answered another question of 30 out of 41 experts. Coronavirus said it would remain a public health threat to India for at least a year.

“COVID-19 is a solvable problem because it was clearly easy to get a solvable vaccine. Robert, director of the Institute for Human Virology, University of Maryland and International Scientific Advisor to the Global Virus Network. . Gallo said:

