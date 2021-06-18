Can I get skin cancer with just one sunburn?

I grew up in sunny Florida, but it was still pretty Easy to get sunburned -Especially on a family trip once a year, I spent hours playing with my cousins ​​in the sea, suffering red burns and sometimes blisters. always painful. This only happened about once a year, but my mother said that having a bad sunburn means that you’re X percent more likely to get skin cancer in the future. In my memory, this percentage varies from 20% to 50% and even 80%.

My mother wasn’t a dermatologist, but she should have listened to her plea to apply sunscreen and take care of her future skin and health. As I grew older, I pondered the statistics she shared and wondered if she was right or a little melodramatic. Everyone gets tanned from time to time, right? How bad is it really?

According to the dermatologist, it is Much From OK. And my mother’s statistics weren’t really that far.

“When I was a kid with one blister Sunburn doubles the risk of developing melanoma Later years, “said a Boca Raton-based dermatologist. Jeffrey Fromowitz, With research Skin Cancer Foundation.. Fromowitz also shared that five or more “typical” sunburns (not blisters) also double the risk of developing. melanoma, The most dangerous and deadly type of skin cancer.

What a tan Actually Do it on your skin

Most of us know that sunburn is not particularly pleasant. They are painful, soft and can sting. Blisters and skin may come off. However, few people probably know what is really happening to the skin cells when they get sunburned.

Debra Jariman He is a dermatologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, an assistant professor of dermatology, and the author of the book.Skin Rules: A corporate secret from a top dermatologist in New York.She explained to the HuffPost that excessive exposure to ultraviolet light (UV) from the sun is a particular cause of sunburn.

“Sunburn is your body’s way of reacting to the damage caused by UV rays. When your body is exposed to too much sun, it reacts by turning red,” said Jariman. “The redness and pain caused by sunburn is the reaction of your body’s immune system to its natural inflammatory response. Skin cells receive extra blood to help heal damaged skin.”

Ralph Now via Getty Images Even a tan without blisters can greatly increase the likelihood of melanoma.

If the word “radiation” scares you, it’s what’s happening to your skin when you spend too much time in the sun without proper protection. Jariman is worth taking seriously, as it reflects Fromowitz’s point that a single bad sunburn can increase the lifetime risk of skin cancer.

Don’t get rid of one bad burn

Reiterate that a single severe sunburn can double your risk of developing melanoma.

“Sunburn should never be normalized,” explained Jaliman, who said that special care should be taken if you have a family history of skin cancer (although). Everyone You must wear at least 30 SPFs when exposed to sunlight). “Genetics plays a role. Family skin types tend to be similar, and a strong family history of malignant melanoma may increase the risk of developing skin cancer.”

It’s important to know that this is also dangerous if you’re worried about the afternoon in the sun last weekend and the slight pinkish tint on your shoulders and face.

“Even if it turns pink from the sun, it still indicates damage at the cellular level,” said Fromowitz.

Do you think you are not at risk because you do not have fair skin? Think again. You may be at greater risk.

If your skin tone is dark and doesn’t tend to burn as fast or easily as others, this is not a reason to relax your alertness regarding sunscreen. In fact, that may be the reason for being even more cautious.

“Many people think that there is no risk of skin cancer from sunburn because they have a particular skin type. It is important to recognize that everyone can get skin cancer. That’s what Jaliman said.

So Minden, Shared with MedStar Health dermatologist, HuffPost, skin cancer (including melanoma) Disproportionately fatal impact on blacks and Hispanics Compared to whites.

“If skin cancer is found in blacks and Hispanics, they tend to be diagnosed at a later stage, resulting in a worse prognosis,” Deng said.

What you need to know if you have a history of burns

If you’re reading this story and panic when you think a painful burn or regular sunburn in a summer camp is a good idea, there’s still a way to prioritize skin health. It’s important to know.

You may not be able to change the damage you receive, but you are certainly on the lookout for early signs of skin cancer. early detection Often the difference between a good prognosis and a bad prognosis.

“Everyone should have a skin test every year when they reach adulthood,” said Jariman, who said self-testing could also be important. “If you have a history of skin cancer and / or a suspicious mole, other spots, or a history of severe sunburn, you need to go faster.”

According to Jariman, there are a few things to keep in mind. Atypical moles mean large diameters, asymmetrical, irregular borders, or different shades.

How to avoid bad sunburn

Most people know how to avoid a bad sunburn (wide spectrum) SPF30 or above is a good bet), Worth repeating.

“Practice the safe sun and wear sun protection clothing (hats, UV protection, long sleeves, etc.),” says Fromowitz. “Don’t forget to protect your eyes with UV-filtered sunglasses.”

And if you think this will only reply to spring or summer months, think again.

“The UV rays that cause sunburn aren’t that strong in winter, but they’re still there,” said Jariman. “The UV rays that cause these fine lines and wrinkles and cause skin pigmentation are present throughout the year. UV rays also pass through the clouds.”

After all, there’s a reason why cloudy and windy pool and beach days can sometimes cause terrible tans.

If you’re 10 years old and want to think that you didn’t reapply sunscreen before beach volleyball or surfing lessons, you’re not alone.Make it yourself by doing Skin check at home Schedule an appointment now or with a dermatologist-it may be the difference between early detection of skin cancer and missing it altogether.

Come on, go buy sunscreen and thank you later.

