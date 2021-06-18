Health
Newborn babies spread by word of mouth after shocking their families with incredibly thick hair
The newborn baby was spread by word of mouth thanks to his extraordinarily thick hair.
Jaxon-James Ayers was born eight weeks early in “amazingly” luscious rock.
His hair continues to grow at an accelerated rate on both his head and the rest of his body.
Now he’s three months old and his mother, Shannon Ayers, says he’s proud to show off his son, but after sharing his photo on social media, he’s amazed at the scale of the reaction. it was done.
Shortly after birth, Jaxon-James was diagnosed with a rare congenital disorder called hyperinsulinosis that affects 1 in 50,000 newborns.
To keep his sugar content healthy, he must have a regular diet and diazoxide medication.
However, the side effect of this is hair growth, which has far more hair in the head than the average boy.
“Jaxon-James was born eight weeks early, so I was very surprised to see his hair too much,” explains a mother living in Northern Ireland.
“Hyperinsulinosis affects 1 in 50,000 babies. His pancreas overproduces insulin, resulting in extremely low sugar content and a regular diet to maintain sugar content. I am taking a drug called diazoxide.
“The side effect of diazoxide is hair growth. That’s why hair grows so fast. He also has hair on his arms and legs.
According to Ayers, strangers are always shocked to see the amount of hair in his son and his hair.
“Some people joking that he’s ready for a haircut soon,” she adds.
The new mother says she started sharing her son’s photos on social media shortly after her son was born.
“I feel like a newborn parent. I was proud and wanted to show him off to the world,” she says.
“I didn’t really expect my content to spread through word of mouth, but people were very surprised by his hair.
“Like everything on social media, you have to expect good and bad. I’m sometimes accused of drawing his eyebrows and using filters on his hair.
“To be honest, I found this interesting,” she says.
“But overall the reaction was great.”
What is hyperinsulinemia?
by Diabetes.co.uk Hyperinsulinemia is often associated with type 2 diabetes, but not diabetes itself.
Hyperinsulinemia means that people without diabetes have more blood insulin than is considered normal.
“When a person suffers from hyperinsulinemia, they have problems controlling blood sugar, which means that the pancreas must secrete large amounts of insulin to keep blood sugar at normal levels.” Explains the site.
Symptoms include the following, although there may not be clear indicators of the condition:
Weight gain
Thirsty for sugar
Severe hunger
I often feel hungry
Loss of concentration
Feel anxious or panic
Lack of focus and motivation
Malaise
Treatment in the form of diabetes medications may help relieve the symptoms of hyperinsulinemia, but the root cause of the problem may be targeted and treated by diet, exercise, etc. lifestyle changes.
Additional report SWNS.
