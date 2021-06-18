Parents separated by whether to allow vaccination

There was a lot of speculation about whether the masses existed COVID Later secondary school vaccination program Regulators recently approved the use of Pfizer by MHRA between the ages of 12 and 15.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitti said: Children You may need to be vaccinated to ensure their education You can continue without interruption..

Following his remarks, the head of the National Institute for Educational Policy, the UK’s largest education union, urged this to be done “as soon as possible” so that students could be fully vaccinated before returning. school During September.

However, Liz Truss, The Secretary of State for International Trade states that he has since understood vaccination specialists I have no plans to recommend jabs to young people..

Statement from the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI) – UK Commission vaccine Government Advising Experts-Expected in the coming days.

Some experts argue that the direct benefits of vaccination of children are low given the low risk of Covid, if more vulnerable people have not yet been attacked elsewhere in the world. Suggests that it is unethical.

Others say that vaccination of students can prevent outbreaks in working parents and schools that burden the economy and delay transmission in the community.

Young people are driving an increase in virus infections: teens are promoting infections Delta Variant Hotspot Blackburn, And study by today Imperial College London Shows the highest prevalence among ages 5-12 and 18-24..

If recommended, ask parents how their child feels about having a jab.

“My kids will have jabs to protect their grandparents.”

Claire Beaumont had her son Brooke (11 years old) and stepdaughter Leila (14 years old) jab (Photo: Claire Beaumont).

Claire Beaumont is anxious for her 12-year-old son Brooke and 14-year-old stepdaughter Leila to be jabbed in September.

“It’s not about protecting children, it’s about protecting both sets of grandparents,” said a 39-year-old mother who works for PR. “I have a friend who is isolated in a condition such as asthma, which allows me to return to normal.”

Brooke is set to start high school in September, and Claire is worried he may be missing more classroom time. “Even if there are more outbreaks, I’m less worried that he won’t be educated,” she said. “It’s about interacting with his friends. That’s what he missed most. There was more conversation than ever about his screen time last year. I’m crazy about games and computers. I think it’s harmful. “

Claire from Halifax, West Yorkshire, said she believes that vaccine risk is more important than benefit. “He shouldn’t have caught Covid because he’s been a little rough for a day or two, which means he’s helping protect his family.”

“I don’t want children to jab until we know more.”

Alain, who does not want to use his name, said he would not yet allow three children aged 9, 12, and 14 to be vaccinated.

“Covid’s risk to them is negligible,” said a 46-year-old from Newcastle. “Many people are completely asymptomatic and rarely get sick. Mortality is virtually zero.”

He emphasized that it was not an anti-vaxxer. “All my kids have NHS-recommended jabs. I’m very happy to have them carry a vaccine that has years and decades of research demonstrating their safety. Increasingly, and I accept when there is a small risk.

“At Covid Jab, we don’t have a complete picture of the medium- to long-term implications. I’ve accepted this myself and have been doubly annoyed, but if there is little benefit to the children, We do not accept that unknown risks deserve it.

“It may be okay, but we don’t know yet. Morally, you’re talking about the potential to endanger your child’s health to save adults.”

What do you ever know about the safety of youth Covid jabs? Children and adolescents are at very low risk of getting serious illness from Covid. Deaths are extremely rare, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government’s Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage), told BBC Radio 4. today program. Mortality in the United Kingdom is found in children with underlying serious life-threatening conditions. Professor Semple of the University of Liverpool said that the concept of vaccination of children is “mainly to protect public health and reduce infections” and to vaccinate children for the benefit of others. He said it caused a debate on morale. He added: “Teenagers who are biologically similar to adults have been found to be more likely to get infected, but younger children are not. They are about two minutes more likely to get the virus. It’s one to one-third of the virus, and it’s also less likely to infect the virus. “ Professor Whitty said the vaccines are currently licensed in several countries and the government is accumulating data on the safety of these vaccines in children. MHRA’s approval of Pfizer jab is based on early results from a phase 3 study of 2,200 adolescents in the United States and has been shown to be safe and effective, but only a few. Further trials are underway to test this vaccine in children aged 6 months to 11 years. Last month Moderna became the second manufacturer Announce successful test results, Shows that the vaccine can stop the infection of people between the ages of 12 and 18. The company said there was no serious reaction. Everyone who participates will be monitored for the next 12 months to ensure that there are no long-term consequences. Government sources said I: “Vaccines save lives. Pfizer vaccines are approved by MHRA for children aged 12 to 15 years, and many countries plan to vaccinate children in these age groups. Minister advised No, no decision has been made. “

“I trust what the medical community says.”

Victoria Hayes says he doesn't hesitate to vaccinate his teenage son Sebastian with Covid (Photo: Victoria Hayes).

Victoria Hayes tells her teenage son Sebastian that he does not hesitate to vaccinate for two reasons: to reduce his own protection and educational disruption.

A 15-year-old woman was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes five years ago and has been worried about his vulnerability since the pandemic began.

The British Diabetes Society states that it is unaware of diabetic children who have died from the coronavirus. “But like all diabetics, diseases like coronavirus can make it difficult to manage diabetes in children, and there is still a risk of DKA. [diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious problem when the body starts to run out of insulin], “Charity says.

“I’ve lived with constant fear of something happening to him,” said a 37-year-old in Chester. “I check him during his sleep. The Covid Jab is another necessary needle that provides peace of mind.

“I trust what the medical community says. They are truly doing what they can to make the world a safer place.”

Sebastian wants to be a doctor, and Victoria is worried about how much education can be missed if variants like Delta continue to boost infection rates. “He has a GCSE next year and the pressure to do it is huge.

“Learning at home is not the same as learning in the classroom. There is a lot of pressure on them to catch up, and further confusion can be harmful.”

Do you have a true story? Email [email protected]‘