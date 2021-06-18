There is no outdoor mask for children

Mayssa Abuali and Amy Beck

In the name of science, we live in modern dystopia when adults enjoy unmasked life and toddlers are masked. Adults are free to go to restaurants and gymnasiums, and children go to school mainly by distance learning. The US pandemic policy puts us firmly in this position.

In late May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest guidance on youth camps, using ambiguous language that could be read as recommending continued outdoor masking of children.

“People who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks in a crowded outdoor environment or during activities that involve lasting close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated. Recommended. ”Most group camp activities require“ continuous close contact ”.

Guidance gaps are confusing, as the CDC has not yet specifically addressed masking children in other situations.

Some people use camp guidance to extrapolate to other settings. Currently, the CDC recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks wherever they are around others.

As a pediatrician, the two questions we have to ask are, “What is the scientific evidence to support the recommendations for outdoor masking for children?” And “How is the masking endpoint for American children determined?”

To answer the first question, you need to assess the risk of outdoor transmission with your child.

Many studies show that there are few outdoor infections, regardless of age. A conservative estimate published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases in February found that the probability of indoor infection was 18.7 times higher than outdoors.

However, according to current scientific evidence, masks are not needed in outdoor settings. Like many things related to COVID, there are no definitive studies on outdoor masking in children.

Our opinion is based on the fact that many studies conclude that outdoor infections are very unlikely and that children are less likely to transmit the virus than adults.

Coupled with low community infection rates, it no longer makes sense to require children to wear outdoor masks, even though they have not been vaccinated.

A child is considered a vector of respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses, that is, a person who has an infection and infects others.

However, many studies examining children’s ability to spread COVID-19 in home, day care, school, and camping environments have determined that children were not the main driver of infection. Children are not the major COVID-19 vector. Adults are.

Children are asking, “When can I quit the mask?” But we cannot give them a definitive answer because there is nothing visible. Vaccination-based endpoints for children aged 2 to 11 years are not accepted. We do not know when vaccines approved for this age group will be available. The key to ending a pandemic is adult vaccination. For example, Israel’s COVID-19 rate plummeted after vaccination over the age of 16.

The United States is an outlier in the international community when it comes to masking children. Recent guidance from the CDC recommends masking children up to 2 years old when outdoors, but the World Health Organization recommends not masking children under 5 years old.

England has never recommended masks to children under the age of 11, and junior high school students no longer need to wear masks at school because of less community infections.

The United States needs to develop indicators that allow children to be maskless indoors when community rates are low. Influenza can cause serious illness and hospitalization in children aged 2 to 11 years, and children with influenza and COVID have the same mortality rate, but are obliged to mask each season of influenza. Not.

Top public health officials need to establish a science-based approach to masking and combine it with a strong message to clearly communicate that children can safely participate in schools, summer camps and recreation programs. There is. Also, parents and young people do not have to worry about whether or not they should wear it. Mask outdoors

Last year’s long-term school closure led to a loss of learning milestones, along with increased obesity and reduced mental health for children and parents. To make informed decisions, parents, teachers, and pediatricians need an evidence-based risk assessment that does not increase the risk of infection, infection, or COVID severity in their children.

It is the CDC’s responsibility to counter the fear of COVID with a data-driven approach. Having a child wear a mask outdoors during physical activity is unpleasant and can prevent the child from doing physical activity, especially during the hot summer months.

It is not necessary again.

Dr. Mayssa Abuali is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. Dr. Amy Beck is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.