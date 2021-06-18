You can’t give up the fight against polio

Immediately after meeting my mother in Karachi, Pakistan more than 20 years ago, I participated in a Rotary club effort to eradicate polio. She is trying to help her 11-year-old son whose feet are affected by polio. Dead. She told me that the virus paralyzed three of her six children-a shocking fact given that the disease can be easily prevented by vaccines.

This encounter emphasized the urgency of achieving zero cases. At that time, in my home country of Pakistan, wild polio paralyzed more than 1,000 children each year, with 45 countries still recording cases.

Today, this wild virus is still emerging in Pakistan and other countries-Afghanistan. There are no wild polio in five-sixths of the world. This advance is a testament to the collaboration between healthcare professionals, governments and donors around the world and the collaborative efforts of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which was founded by the Rotary Club in 1988.

It’s not easy to reach this point in the fight against polio. The number of cases has decreased in a few years, but the number of cases in other years has increased due to the emergence of new disorders.

Now we are trying to eradicate this deadly disease, but we are also facing one of the biggest challenges ever. Therefore, it is important for GPEI to gain the support of the global community in order to cross the finish line.

Since the introduction of COVID-19, efforts to eradicate polio have been applied to all health insurance. Last year, the vaccination campaign was successfully suspended for four months to protect frontline workers and communities. As a result, tens of millions of children missed polio vaccination.

This exacerbates the challenges we are already facing. In recent years, wild polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan has re-emerged as anxiety and parents refused to vaccinate their children. There are also some cVDPV outbreaks of non-wild polio that are harmful to unvaccinated communities.

Unfortunately, these setbacks show that GPEI can make progress even in adverse circumstances. This initiative has succeeded in eradicating polio in some of the war zones and some of the most difficult areas on the planet.

It also shows that efforts to control polio can have widespread public health implications. GPEI’s huge disease surveillance and frontline staff (including thousands of Rotary club members) during the suspension of the polio campaign COVID-19 response key In almost 50 countries. These help track and track viruses, improve community-level response plans, and distribute important public health information.

GPEI has recently focused on three important areas. We believe that this will one day be able to overcome the disease forever, while at the same time supporting other public health initiatives and providing lessons for it.

First, GPEI is committed to increasingly supporting the provision of basic medical services to meet the needs of disadvantaged communities.

Many of these communities, especially parts of Pakistan, are fed up with regular visits by polio vaccinations and a few other health care professionals, adversely affecting vaccine use. The program has helped provide advice on other vaccines, drugs and maternal health in the past, but will be further integrated into eradication efforts to improve health more broadly.

Second, the program strengthens partnerships with governments in polio-affected and high-risk countries, enabling local leaders to support polio vaccination campaigns and family contact. .. For this reason, it is encouraging to hear Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent commitment to continue polio treatment as a public health priority in Pakistan.

Finally, GPEI is working to expand the use of innovative tools to help fight polio. These include next-generation oral polio vaccines that help end the outbreak of cVDPV more sustainably, and digital payments to polio workers that help improve the efficiency and motivation of polio vaccination campaigns. I will.

All of these strategies are part of the new strategy GPEI Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-26, They gave us a lot of hope. But no matter how strong our plans are, governments and donors can only succeed if GPEI reinvests the political and financial resources needed to end polio forever. Otherwise, polio could resurrect in a previously annihilated country and begin to paralyze tens of thousands of children each year. This is unimaginable considering how far we have gone. Prospect.

When the government helps eradicate the disease, not only do they strive to achieve the future, but families do not have to worry that their children will be paralyzed by preventable diseases. It also supports the entire infrastructure that can protect the community from new health threats, as seen in COVID-19.

Pandemics are expanding national resources and some are considering reducing support for polio. It’s a difficult time now, but other vaccine-preventable illnesses are coming back and we can’t afford to win the fight against COVID-19. Withdrawing efforts to eradicate polio can undermine all outcomes over the last three years.

The Rotary Club has promised to eradicate polio forever, and we will respect this promise. Others have to do so too.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.