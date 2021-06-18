Anticipate a “difficult winter” with both flu and Covid waves and warn CMO

The GP should expect a resurgence of flu cases alongside another winter wave of Covid, the Chief Medical Officer warned.

It may not be the pressure of the year, but he said a “harsh winter” awaits.

It comes as Research is underway to evaluate whether influenza and Covid vaccination can be co-administered later this year..

Speak last afternoon of today NHS Confed Annual MeetingChris Whitti said he expects a further “surge” of Covid in late fall / winter, when respiratory viruses are “favored” after the current wave.

This scale depends on the new variant and “how the current wave passes through the UK,” he added, but “re-vaccination” is expected over the next few years.

He told the delegation: “If I look five years into the future, there are multi-valued vaccines that have a tremendous impact on new variants as they come in and are capable of responding to new variants by vaccination. I expect.

‘But [in] Over the next few years, I think new variants may have to consider re-vaccination, or at least strengthening vaccination. Covid hasn’t cast us a final surprise, and there will be some more in the next period.

Professor Whitti also warned medical staff to prepare for the harsh winter. The flu has recurred with the Covid or Covid case, so social distance remains necessary.

He states: “Last winter had a minimal flu winter. Children had very little RSV. [and] Adenovirus was relatively low – [but] Unless the situation at Covid is so bad that everyone is once again beginning to minimize social contact essentially, we will get them all back this winter.

“Therefore, there will be some very significant Covid outbreaks, people will have minimal contact and respiratory viruses will be reduced, or people will return to a more normal life, although there are some Covids. , Back on it. To the flu surge.

He added: “The coming winter can be pretty difficult. It’s probably not the scale of the last winter. It’s very surprising because last winter’s scale was really the worst we all remember. It’s important.

“I think we need to support ourselves as an NHS for that, and of course, work incredibly hard to catch up as we are now watching us coming from the front door. Behind everyone who has to. “

In February, the British Public Health Service (PHE) revealed: No cases of influenza have been detected in the last 7 weeks, thanks to “behavioral changes”.

Meanwhile, Professor Whitti also said that the propensity for multiple illnesses should be an awakening call for the need to “maintain generalist skills as well as professional skills.”

He states: “The reason Britain has been able to respond brilliantly to this emergency is that people with generalist skills have been able to surge from one area of ​​medical care to another.”

Also at the NHS Confed Conference, Health Minister Matt Hancock promised to provide the “funds needed to address the unprocessed portion” caused by the pandemic, but discussions within the government were “finished.” I haven’t. “

He also promised to “publicize” the size of the backlog to the public. It follows the repeated call for integrity from the BMA, It can take up to 10 years to clear the selective care backlog to a “more manageable” level..

The· BMA met with the Minister of Health last month to discuss the current crisis of general practitionersAfter the motion of the Emergency GP Committee stipulates, an “emergency meeting” must be requested.