Safety Tips to Prevent Salmonella from Backyard Poultry





From our 4-H tick chain project to friends and neighbors, interest in backyard poultry has skyrocketed over the last few years. This growing interest, coupled with reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they are investigating the outbreak of Salmonella in the United States, requires everyone to be vigilant and up-to-date on best practices to contain the outbreak. It means that. As reported by the CDC, outbreaks have been tracked in 43 states, but not in Alabama. Unfortunately, there are all cases in neighboring states, with Georgia being one of the highest with 9 out of 163 cases. Children are especially at risk for Salmonella and can develop a variety of serious symptoms. We know how Salmonella spreads and how to stop it, and fortunately, the basic biosecurity techniques are simple and easy to follow. First, remember that the backyard poultry herd is a domestic animal, not a pet. Nestling and kissing ducks and chickens is cute and attractive, but don’t do it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after dealing with birds and their sheds / living environment. Also, be sure to clean and disinfect your shoes after walking around poultry. Most birds are not potty trained, so wherever you walk, you run the risk of chasing debris with your shoes. Do not eat or drink around the bird. The term biosecurity can be reminiscent of Hollywood images of movies like “Outbreak,” and more recently COVID-19 precautions with HAZMAT suits and sturdy masks, but biosecurity is in the backyard. It is also important for the flock. Chickens and other poultry can carry Salmonella and show no outward signs, so keep these biosecurity measures in mind and your role in keeping herds, friends, family and communities safe. Please play. If you have any questions about backyard poultry, biosecurity, or other extensions, please contact or stop by the 3200-A W. Meighan Blvd office. In Gadsden, please call 256-547-7936 or visit https://bit.ly/3otwUdl on Facebook or https://bit.ly/3yniPCx online. The Alabama Cooperative Expansion System is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you need accessibility. Eric Wright is the Extended Coordinator for the Etowah County Expansion Bureau.

