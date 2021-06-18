How to put Covid-19-related insomnia to sleep





Covid-19 has a direct and indirect effect on a person’s sleep quality and can cause sleep disorders and insomnia. According to a recent study, Covid-19 can affect sleep quality in three-quarters of patients even six months after the first symptoms appear. Poor sleep quality not only adversely affects the quality of life, but also increases the risk of viral infections and reduces the effectiveness of vaccination. Therefore, it is important to manage poor sleep quality to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep. Covid-19 and the blockade have resulted in social isolation, homeschooling, work anxiety, financial stressors, illness, and loss of loved ones, among others. All of these led to elevated levels after stress, anxiety, depression and trauma. Stress disorder (PTSD) and sleep disorders. Lockdowns were needed to reduce the spread of the virus, but they cost people around the world high psychological costs. According to an online survey in Italy, 57% of participants experienced poor sleep quality, 42% high stress, 32% high anxiety, and 8% PTSD symptoms during the initial blockade. In fact, a review of 55 studies conducted since the onset of the pandemic found that the Covid-19-affected population had 3 times higher depression, 4 times higher anxiety, and 5 times higher PTSD than the general population. It is shown. A recent study conducted in China found that even six months after the onset of Covid-19 symptoms, at least one-quarter of patients had at least one symptom, fatigue, weakness, sleep disorders, and anxiety. , Depression is the most common. Poor sleep quality adversely affects life satisfaction, health, social and emotional well-being. Poor sleep quality is also associated with increased susceptibility to viral infections and reduced vaccination effectiveness. For these reasons, it is important to improve sleep quality to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep, especially during a pandemic. 10 Tips for a Healthier Sleep Regime Wake up at the same time every day — set alarms as needed. Get into everyday life — Even if you work from home, take a shower, get dressed, eat regularly, and divide your day into working and non-working hours. Eating a healthy diet can promote good sleep. Be in the Light — Exposure to light is important for your sleep and wake cycle, so spend your time outdoors or in the sun. Especially the two hours before bedtime limit screen time and exposure to Covid-19 related news. Be careful when consuming alcohol and caffeine. These are stimulants and can keep you awake. Practice relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation and breathing. Exercise — Perform some form of regular daily activity. Relaxing time before bedtime is important — read a book or take a bath. Remember that your bed is exclusively for S-words (sleep or sex)! For more information on insomnia, please visit www.sleepless.co.za and download our free sleep diary. Talk to your doctor about the only registered sustained release melatonin tablets in South Africa. For more information, please visit: https://acino.co.za/

