Risk Factors Identified for All Cause Mortality in COVID-19 Cancer Patients





Recent studies have identified risk factors for death from all causes of COVID-19 cancer patients. Some of them are higher comorbidity scores, older age, recent cytotoxicity therapies, male gender, and hematological malignancies. The results of the study are Journal of Clinical Oncology.. The study is based on data from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), a large nationwide cohort of outpatient and inpatient COVID-19 cases and controls found throughout the United States. I am. The analysis included adults in the N3C cohort who received a positive or negative COVID-19 diagnosis between January 1, 2020 and March 25, 2021. From this population, researchers sought to develop and characterize a cohort of cancer patients. To investigate possible risk factors for death from COVID-19. Of the total of 4,382,085 N3C patients, 38,614 cancer patients and COVID-19 diagnosis met the criteria for evaluation. The most common cancers among these patients included skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and gastrointestinal and hematological malignancies. Please continue reading The presence of COVID-19 was associated with increased all-cause mortality in cancer patients (hazard ratio 1.20; 95% CI 1.15-1.24; P <.001). Factors associated with this increased risk include adjusted Charlson comorbidity index score increases, age 65 and older, recent cytotoxicity therapies, multiple tumor sites, male gender, hematological malignancies, and in the southern or western United States. It was a residence. Recent use of immunotherapy or targeted therapy, as opposed to cytotoxic therapy, has not been associated with increased mortality. Researchers said their findings on age, gender, and comorbidity were consistent with previous studies. “Future studies in the cohort will provide insight into the evolving effects of COVID-19 on cancer patients and additional evidence to guide clinical management of this patient population,” they concluded. Disclosure: Some research authors have declared partnerships with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and / or device companies. See the original reference for a complete list of author disclosures. reference Sharafeldin N, Bates B, Song Q, etc .; National COVID Cohort Collaboration. Outcomes of COVID-19 in Cancer Patients: Report from National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C).. J Clin Oncol.. Published online on June 4, 2021. doi: 10.1200 / JCO.21.01074

