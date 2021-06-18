Should COVID vaccines be mandatory for care home staff?Expert debate

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



British government Announced COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for staff working in UK elderly care facilities.staff Given for 16 weeks Get the vaccine. If they do not get jabs, they will be relocated from frontline care or lose their job.

Mandating vaccination will increase vaccine intake among caregiver workers, but it will be a significant invasion of individual liberty. Is it ethically justified?

Yes — Professor Dominique Wilkinson

Most medically in the early stages of a pandemic People who are prone to becoming severe In the end, I caught the coronavirus from the people who took care of them. 40,000 patients in the United Kingdom It is said that he was infected with COVID while he was in the hospital. Some patients and residents of long-term care facilities died of infections received from their long-term caregivers. We must do everything we can to avoid repeating this tragic and tragic situation.

First, we need to make the vaccine accessible to everyone who is at high risk of dying from COVID. About 10% Some residents of elderly care facilities have not yet been vaccinated for the second time.

Second, vulnerable high-risk patients and those working at the forefront have an ethical obligation to take all reasonable steps to prevent the spread of the virus to the people they care for. They must follow guidance on things like hand washing and PPE. They need to participate in a lateral flow test scheme. And they should be vaccinated.

Mandating vaccination can be ethical If it is necessary and proportional. Delegation is not necessary if there are unobtrusive means of effectively increasing uptake, such as persuasion and incentives. The problem is that unobtrusive measures can be much less effective.

Persuasion has failed so far.Yes Strong evidence It suggests that vaccination obligations are the most effective way to increase intake.

Obligations can be proportional if the public health benefits of increased staff recruitment outweigh the harms.Given the considerable vulnerabilities of Long-term care facility resident, This seems to be the case. Residents of a long-term care facility cannot choose who will take care of them. Some are only partially protected after vaccination. The risk of vaccination of workers is very low.

However, if your care home worker (or healthcare worker) is required to have a vaccine, you must be able to choose from the available vaccines. Every effort should be made to address vaccine concerns. Conditional vaccination policy It would be ethical.

Care home workers and NHS staff who have not been vaccinated with COVID should be relocated to areas other than front-line care. Without a medical exemption, COVID vaccination should be a condition of employment in the same way that hepatitis B vaccination is currently given to some medical professionals.

No — Professor Julian Savulescu

Mandatory vaccination policy Sometimes it can be ethical.. However, the proposal to require workers in long-term care facilities to be vaccinated is crazy.

Vaccinations are rare but carry serious risks. AstraZeneca thrombus And Possibility of Pfizer’s myocarditis.. Deaths from COVID-19 are predominantly found in the elderly, but rare side effects are predominantly found in the young.

In most cases, these small risks do not change the risk-to-benefit ratio. But for some, the risk-to-benefit ratio looks very different.

Imagine a 20-year-old long-term care worker having a zero-hour contract, like 24% of colleagues who survived a pandemic and gained innate immunity from an infection. She and the people who care for her have little to gain from being vaccinated to get additional immunity.

A UK Public Health Study We compared vaccines with innate immunity and found “equal or better protection from natural infections for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.”But under this scheme, our care worker You will still be at additional risk of vaccination. In addition, if she needs to take sick leave due to common side effects, she is not eligible for sick leave for four days, thanks to her zero hour contract-and probably not after that.

This is not true for everyone. However, it is the responsibility of the individual suffering from the consequences to make informed choices. It is probably the most basic belief in medical ethics: respect for autonomy.

Autonomy is not always decisive in public health, and it is true that long-term care workers have a professional responsibility for their caregivers. But in order to legitimately invalidate autonomy and eliminate someone’s livelihood, we need to know that doing so is an effective means and that it is necessary.

Increasing vaccine intake may have limited effect in preventing infection.The· Very limited data Availability suggests only limited effects (35% to 50%).There is also Confirmed report Breakthrough infections, and even outbreaks, between fully vaccinated staff and patients.

Vaccination provides some protection. However, at best, compulsory vaccination does not stop the virus from being transmitted while family and friends are visiting care facilities. Election of one group for coercive action is disruptive and Many staff may already quit understaffed jobs..

No policy required.Half Care home By voluntary means, we have reached the target level of staff vaccination. Staff may be offered an incentive to get vaccinated.

You need to make sure that the risk of a fragile face is reasonable.However, this is not a vaccine with a proven track record of influenza and hepatitis safety vaccine.. I think the COVID vaccine will be in the best interests of most people. But that is a decision people should make on their own.

