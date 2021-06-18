Tai Chi May Reduce Depression and Stress in Stroke Patients





New studies have found that tai chi has the potential to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress in stroke patients. One-third of stroke survivors are thought to suffer from depression, along with other mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, and poor sleep habits. New research from a small feasibility study will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s online scientific conference, EuroHeartCare-ACNAP Congress 2021, and regular tai chi practice will help combat these issues. It suggests that there is a possibility. “Mental and physical interventions are commonly used among adults to reduce depressive symptoms,” said Dr. Ruth Taylor Pirie, a research author at the University of Arizona at Tucson. “Tai Chi practice allows individuals to live in the present and calm their minds by setting aside unnecessary negative emotions such as depression.” Tai Chi aims to relieve body tension and improve mental and physical relaxation through a series of movement and breathing awareness techniques. It also promotes mindfulness and imagery and helps people calm down. In this study, 11 stroke patients with an average age of 70 who reported feeling depressed attended a Tai Chi class three times a week for eight weeks. Participants were taught 24 basic movements from Wu-style Taijiquan. Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress were calculated using questionnaires filled out by participants at the beginning and end of the study. Scientists reported that participants had significantly reduced depression, stress, and anxiety after completing the Tai Chi course, and found that they had less time to wake up at night and improved sleep quality. .. “At baseline, participants reported depression, anxiety, and mild to moderate symptoms of stress,” said Dr. Taylor Pirie. “I was surprised and pleased with these self-reported symptoms and the improvements observed during sleep with just eight weeks of intervention.” Scientists argued that the results should be evaluated “carefully”, increasing the sample size, adding controls, and taking participants to a longer 12-week tai chi course to monitor the results. I hope to repeat the study by registering.

