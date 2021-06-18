London Covid: Four Cold Symptoms That May Be a Coronavirus

Many parents in London report that they must now send their children to school because of a runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough, and malaise.

At other times, especially in winter, write it down as a cold or flu virus.

But now what should we do with it?

In fact, recent studies of the virus suggest that symptoms such as runny nose and colds are far more common than persistent coughs and fever that were previously on the list.

Typical signs of coronavirus reported since the onset of the pandemic were loss of odor and taste, new persistent cough, and fever, but Professor Tim Specter of Imperial College London was collected from the beginning of May. The data shows that these are scarce now common.

He actually asks the government to update the list of “classical” Covid symptoms because sneezing is one of the most common symptoms today.

Professor Specter, co-founder of the ZOE Covid Symptoms Study, said recent data indicate that the “classical” signs of the virus changed with headache, runny nose, and sore throat. Here is the latest data.

The study is the world’s largest ongoing study of viruses, with more than 4 million people worldwide recording information on symptoms, tests, and vaccines.

All participants tested positive for the virus.

Up to this point, people were urged to pay attention to three major symptoms: new or persistent cough, fever, loss of smell or taste. This may indicate an infection with Covid-19, but deltas have been reported.Variant has Changed the main issues people are reporting.

Professor Specter headache It is currently at the top of the list of the most common symptoms, with 60% of people who test positive for the virus in a single test.

A Runny nose And sore throat Also in the top 3 sneeze Can be confused with hay fever, but is listed fourth.

Persistent cough was the only original “classical” symptom in the top five.

Two “classical” signs of fever and loss of smell and taste-appear at numbers 7 and 9, respectively.

Professor Specter said: “A year and a half later, it’s time for the government to change the list of classic symptoms.

“As viruses change and populations change, we need a much broader and more flexible approach to this.”

New data also show that the current “classical” list may mean that undiagnosed people may unknowingly spread the virus.

Professor Specter said: “Covid’s behavior is now like a cold in this young population, and people are unaware of it. People may think they have some kind of seasonal cold, but they may still go to parties. Maybe. Spread it out. “

Also, in vaccinated people, the virus is more likely to look like a cold.

Professor Specter said: “Vaccinated people experience the same types of symptoms as unvaccinated people, but the illness is milder and shorter, and people who become infected with asymptomatic COVID-19 after a jab. We also know that it will increase.

“Interestingly, our data show that people who test positive for COVID-19 after vaccination are more likely to report sneezing as a symptom than those without jabs. It shows that vaccination may be a sign of COVID-19. “

He also has the current wave Coronavirus Infectious diseases “should peak in about 10-14 days.”



He states: “We are still seeing the rate rising. Based on your report, we estimate about 15,000 cases per day, which is not rising as fast as it used to be.

“We expect this to peak in about 10-14 days and then begin to decline. As a result, by four weeks, it will be well below current levels and much more manageable.

“That’s when everything goes well.”

