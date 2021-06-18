Connect with us

Health

Can artificial intelligence predict how sick it will be from COVID-19?Scientists think so | National

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


San Diego — A team of San Diego scientists are using artificial intelligence to understand why the symptoms of COVID-19 vary dramatically from person to person. This information may help in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus and future pandemics.

Researchers looked at publicly available data to see how other viruses change which genes a cell turns on or off. Using that information, they discovered a set of genes that were activated across a wide range of infectious diseases, including the new coronavirus. These genes predicted whether someone had mild or severe cases of COVID-19 and whether they were likely to be hospitalized for a long time.

A team led by the University of California, San Diego, joined with researchers from Scripps Research and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and announced the findings on June 11. The authors of the study say their approach helps determine if new treatments and vaccines are working.

“When the whole world faced this pandemic, it took people months to understand the new virus,” said Dr. Pradipta Gauche, a cell biologist and author of the study at the University of California, San Diego. I did. “I think we need more of this computational framework to get into this panic situation.”

The project began in March 2020, with Ghosh working with computer scientist Debashis Sahoo at the University of California, San Diego, where the new coronavirus causes little or no symptoms in some people and disrupts others. I got a better understanding of why it came.

There was only one problem. The new coronavirus was, well, new. In other words, there wasn’t much data to learn.

So Sahoo and Ghosh took a different approach. They accessed a public database and downloaded 45,000 samples from various viral infections such as Ebola, Zika, influenza, HIV and hepatitis C virus.

Their hope was to find a common response pattern to these viruses. That’s exactly what they saw. 166 genes that were consistently cranked up during infection. In the list, 20 genes generally distinguished patients with mild symptoms from those with severe illness.

Coronavirus was no exception. Sahoo and Ghosh stated that they identified this common viral response pattern before testing with samples from COVID-19 patients and infected cells, but the results were surprisingly well maintained.

“It seemed to work with all the datasets we used,” Sahoo said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Their findings indicate that respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients is the result of overwhelming inflammation that damages the airways and reduces the effectiveness of immune cells over time.

Stanford University’s Pervesh Katri is not surprised. In his lab, he uses computer algorithms and statistics on a daily basis to find patterns in large sets of immune response data. In 2015, Khatri’s group discovered that the respiratory virus provokes a common reaction. And in April, they reported that this shared response was also applied to a variety of other viruses, including the new coronavirus.

Katri says it makes sense because researchers have long known that there are specific genes that turn on the immune system in response to virtually any viral infection.

“Overall, the idea is pretty solid,” said Katri, a recent study led by the University of California, San Diego. “All genes are () normal suspects.”

Sahoo and Ghosh continue to test new coronavirus data as it becomes available. They are particularly interested in COVID-19 long haul carriers. Gauche says he has already seen people with prolonged coronavirus symptoms have a clear pattern of gene activation compared to those who have fully recovered. Think of it as an indelible smoldering fire.

The ultimate hope of researchers is not only to predict and understand serious illnesses, but to stop them. For example, if a blood sample suggests that the current treatment is likely to get sick, doctors can give the patient another treatment, they say. Gauche said the genetic patterns they see could help identify promising new treatments and vaccines for future pandemics based on treatments that prevent reactions associated with serious illness. I add that there is.

“In the unknown, unknown territory, this provides a guardrail for looking around, understanding (viruses), finding solutions, building better models, and finally finding cures.”

Recent stories you may have missed

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: