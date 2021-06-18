A fox biting a Jackson child suffered from rabies: Ocean County Health Department





According to the Ocean County Health Department, the child is being treated after the fox tested positive for rabies over the weekend. The county health department said in a news release that a fox had bitten a child in the neighborhood between Aldrich Road and West Connecticut Avenue on Saturday. “The child has rabies after the incident with post-exposure prophylaxis,” he said. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the treatment is rabies vaccine and, if previously unvaccinated, rabies immunoglobulin to allow the body to respond to the vaccine by producing its own antibodies. Providing immediate antibody until. And prevention. The health department did not identify the bitten child, WCBS News reported The victim was a 4-year-old girl, whose brother pulled the animal away from her and held it until her mother was trapped in a basket. According to the county health department, a township animal manager responded and got the fox. The fox was later defeated. The county health department received two other reports of being bitten by a fox in the same neighborhood at the same time frame, but did not say whether the criminal was the same animal that bit the child, the news said. The release said. Last year, there were two animals in Ocean County that tested positive for rabies, the Department of Health said. Both were raccoons. In the past, the two most common carriers of rabies in Ocean County were raccoons and bats, the news release said. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately, contact your health care provider, or call the county health department (732-341-9700, extension 7515) for emergency treatment. Owner if the animal is a known pet. For service animals or wildlife, report the last location seen and any characteristic features or behaviors that may help the park ranger identify and capture it. Daniel Legenier, Public Health Coordinator for the County Health Department, said: Everyone knows how serious rabies is, but unfortunately it is not always easy to determine if an animal is ill, especially if the animal is actively behaving. It is best to call animal care immediately to avoid interactions. “ The New Jersey man didn’t know that the Red Bank veterinarian led his beloved cat. He found by watching Attic vampire?:Bat mites found in New Jersey Regenye warns against trying to help animals that appear to be approaching, suffering, injured, or unusually friendly to wildlife, and instead calls animal management or police. did. Store trash in animal-resistant containers, provide shelter for bats and squirrels, and vaccinate pets against rabies to protect families and pets from unwanted interactions with wildlife. Sift vents to potential attics and elsewhere. .. The Ocean County Animal Facility hosts a free rabies clinic on a reservation basis every other Wednesday. Call 732-657-8086 to make an appointment to vaccinate your pet at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility on Freemont Avenue 615 in Jackson. Call 609-978-0127 to book at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility on Stafford’s 360 Haywood Road. New Jersey reporter Kathleen Hopkins since 1985 covers crime, proceedings, legal issues, unsolved mysteries, and almost every major murder trial that hit Monmouth and Ocean County. Contact her at [email protected]

