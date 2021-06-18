Health
Pfizer and Modana COVID-19 vaccines do not reduce sperm count, studies say
Men who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccine No drop-in was seen Sperm count Or quality, new research found.
Researchers at the University of Miami investigated the sperm quality of 45 healthy volunteers before the first shot and 70 days after the second shot, with no “significant reduction in sperm parameters” after two doses. I found that mRNA vaccine..
“Because the vaccine contains mRNA rather than live virus, it is unlikely that the vaccine will affect sperm parameters,” said Dr. Ranjit Lamasami, director of male reproductive and surgery at the University of Miami Health System. Stated.
Rare heart problem postponed in Juneteenth’s observations at CDC panel meeting on COVID-19 vaccine
Survey results published on Thursday Journal of American Medical AssociationNeed to relieve the fear of men who do not want to be vaccinated Premature report On the issue of childbirth, the doctor said.
Dr. David Cohen, Co-Director of Medical Care at the Institute for Human Reproductive Sciences in Chicago, said: Told to CNN..
Cohen was not involved in the latest JAMA study, April medical report COVID-19 was found Not a sexually transmitted disease..
Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus
The authors of the study acknowledged that the findings could be limited by the small sample size of pre-screened young healthy men, and semen analysis “incompletely predicts fertility. It’s a factor, “he added.
Volunteers ranged from 18 to 50 years with a median age of 28. They had no existing childbirth problems.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]