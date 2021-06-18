A new UK study shows a substantial loss of gray matter in the brains of recovered COVID-19 patients





A new study in the United Kingdom shows a significant loss of gray matter in the brains of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 infection. According to experts, loss of gray matter is a sign of damage to specific areas of the brain. A UK study analyzed brain scans of individuals before and after infection with COVID-19. The results of this study were published on medRxiv on June 15th. Gray matter is an important part of the human body because it processes information in the brain. It allows people to control their movements, memories, and emotions. Abnormal gray matter in the brain can affect neuronal function and communication. The UK study was not the first to suggest an association between COVID-19 and brain injury. Last year, the Lancet Psychiatry Journal published a study stating that serious COVID-19 infections can damage the brain and cause complications such as stroke and dementia-like symptoms. According to India Today, some neurologists warn that COVID-19 is more than just a respiratory infection and can affect the brain in some cases. The UK study was conducted by UK Biobank (UKB), a data center for genetic and health information. The UKB tested more than 40,000 participants before the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide. Among these participants, the UKB invited hundreds of people for their second image visit in 2021. The researchers then used data from 782 participants from the study to study the effects of COVID-19 infection on the brain. Among these were 404s who recovered from COVID-19, but only 394 had brain scans available. Scientists used structural and functional brain scans before and after COVID infection to compare brain changes in these 394 individuals. The researchers also studied brain scans of 388 controls (COVID-19-negative individuals) who matched their gender, age, ethnicity, and scan interval with COVID-19-infected participants. Most of the COVID-19 patients whose scans were studied had mild to moderate infections. research result The results of a British study suggest that gray matter is lost in areas of the brain that are associated with the sense of smell / taste and cognitive function and memory. “All important results were found in the primary or secondary cortical gustatory and sensory areas of the left hemisphere using gray matter information (volume, thickness),” the study states. “Converging longitudinal analysis shows that Covid-19 has a significant detrimental effect on the olfactory and gustatory cortex systems, resulting in greater thickness and volume of the left parahippocampal gyrus, upper left (dorsal) island, and left gray matter. It was found to be significantly reduced. The lateral orbital frontal cortex of Covid patients, “the study showed. This study has not yet been peer reviewed. (Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg) Read again: COVID-19 Children Escape from the Third Wave? AIIMS-WHO studies show higher seropositive Read again: The third COVID wave can hit the Maharashtra in 2-4 weeks.Delta Plus could spike cases

