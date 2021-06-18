Tai Chi May Improve Depression, Anxiety, and Sleep in Stroke Survivors, Small Studies Find





June 18 (UPI)- Tai chi may reduce depression, anxiety, stress, and improve sleep in people who have had a stroke. Research Presented on Friday at the EuroHeartCare conference of the European Society of Cardiology. People who recovered after a stroke had fewer symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress than when they started ancient discipline after eight weeks of tai chi, according to researchers. Participants also slept better and spent less time waking up during the night. “Tai Chi practice allows individuals to live in the present and calm their minds by setting aside unnecessary negative emotions such as depression,” said study co-author Ruth Taylor. Pirie said in a press release. “Psychosomatic interventions are commonly used among adults to reduce depressive symptoms,” said Taylor Pirie, an associate professor of nursing at the University of Arizona at Tucson. According to the American Heart Association, about one-third of stroke survivors suffer from depression, and many frequently report anxiety, stress, and lack of sleep. Tai Chi is a field of martial arts focused on relaxing the body, increasing breathing awareness and efficiency, and promoting overall relaxation of the mind and body. This approach also incorporates an aspect of mindfulness, the state of mind in which the mind remains at the present moment. In this study, researchers evaluated the effectiveness of a tai chi-based regimen in 11 stroke survivors who reported experiencing symptoms of depression. The average age of study participants was 70, with 55% being male, the researchers said. All participants participated in the Tai Chi class three times a week for a total of eight weeks. Each class includes a 10-minute warm-up period, a 40-minute tai chi exercise, and a 10-minute cool-down period. Participants were gradually taught 24 basic movements from Wu-style Taijiquan, with an average of two new movements per week. Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress were assessed using a questionnaire, and sleep was assessed at night using a 3-axis accelerometer that detects body movements. Researchers also collected blood samples at the beginning of the study and at the end of the eight-week period to test for signs of oxidative stress and inflammation. Both of these are associated with post-stroke depression. Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals, or oxygen-containing molecules and antioxidants in the body, and can contribute to the development of many chronic health conditions, the researchers said. Eight weeks after tai chi, participants had evidence of reduced blood oxidative stress, but none of the markers of inflammation were significantly changed. “I was surprised and pleased with these self-reported symptoms and the improvements observed during sleep with just eight weeks of intervention,” said Taylor-Piliae. However, “Before recommending tai chi to people with stroke, further research is needed. Our ultimate goal is that tai chi reduces the depressive symptoms of stroke survivors and is associated with depression. Is to see if it improves the biochemical markers that it does, “she said. ..

