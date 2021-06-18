Twenty-four percent of Michigans have innate immunity to COVID. Why doctors say vaccination is better.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 24% of Michigans have acquired innate immunity to COVID-19 by being infected with the virus.

According to the CDC, the 24.3% estimate is based on 1,345 antibody tests conducted by the Commercial Institute throughout the state from April 5-18.

This suggests that 2.4 million Michigan residents are infected with COVID-19. This is three times the 800,000 confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of April 20.

Approximately 31% of 18-49 years old tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies, compared to 25% under 18 years old, 19% of test takers 50-64 years old, and CDCs 65 years and older. It is said to be 13% of.

Researchers now say that innate immunity seems to work as well as vaccination to prevent new infections. New research by Cleveland Clinic Ask if people with innate immunity need vaccination. Still, experts say that further research is needed to determine how long innate immunity lasts, and those who still recommend that people with COVID-19 receive at least one vaccination. There is also.

Innate immunity not only helps individuals, but also contributes to overall herd immunity by reducing the number of people who can be infected with the virus, with Michigan’s immunity levels accounting for 50% of the vaccinated population. It suggests that it can go far beyond.

5 million Michigan vaccinated with COVID-19, CDC data show

Ryan Marosh, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, said the two groups overlap, with some being infected with the coronavirus, but “the proportion of people who are less susceptible to infection is still quite high.” Stated.

That said, Marosh and many other experts say that vaccination will now offer a much better strategy than relying on innate immunity to protect communities and individuals from COVID-19. I will.

Let’s take a look at what experts say about the benefits of vaccination against innate immunity.

Vaccination is only a viable path to herd immunity

Physicians say that vaccination is a much faster and safer route to herd immunity, achieving the same benefits more quickly and overwhelming the health care system in Michigan during the spring surge of 2020 and 2021. And points out that there are no drawbacks of serious illness, even at the end of last fall.

Despite these surges, Marosh points out that it took 13 months for 24% of the population to acquire innate immunity.

“In the meantime, we were able to vaccinate 60% of adults at least once in a much shorter period of time,” he said.

In fact, no disease has been eradicated by innate immunity in the history of infectious diseases, said Dr. Liam Sullivan, a Grand Rapids infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health. He uses smallpox and measles as an example, and states that there have been regular epidemics of both for centuries before the essential vaccines for each were implemented.

“We do not intend to achieve herd immunity with COVID-19 by natural infection.” Sullivan told MLive in April.. “It won’t happen. It’s a pipe dream, and people need to realize that it’s a pipe dream. The only way to get herd immunity is vaccination.”

The health risks of COVID far outweigh the risks of vaccines

From an individual health perspective, doctors say that those who do not have innate immunity at this time should be vaccinated. Bad results with vaccines are very rare, and bad results with COVID are very rare. 19 is much more common.

It is true that most people are not at risk of dying from COVID-19, but a significant number of coronavirus patients are experiencing long-term health problems.

“I feel we should move away from the focus on COVID mortality and focus more on long-term complications,” said Dr. Mark Hamed, a Sanilac County emergency physician who also serves as health director. Says. Eight counties in the Sam region and northeastern Lower Peninsula.

Hamed described his recent 25-year-old patient with ER who was diagnosed with renal failure. The only explanation Hamed found about kidney problems was that a man was infected with COVID-19 in the winter. This seems to be an example of an increase in the number of patients who had mild viral cases but are now developing new and serious health problems. ..

“He is currently on dialysis,” Hamed said. “Otherwise, he is a healthy 25-year-old man.”

surely, Twenty-three percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 seek treatment for a new condition more than a month after being infected with the virus. Major research Released this week.

This includes 19% asymptomatic. 27.5% of those who have symptoms but are not hospitalized, and 50% of those who are hospitalized.

The five most common conditions after COVID-19 were pain, dyspnea, high cholesterol, malaise and malaise, and high blood pressure.

Other problems included bowel problems. Migraine; Skin problems; Heart abnormalities; Sleep disorders; Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

A FAIR Health study examined the health insurance records of approximately 2 million Americans infected with COVID-19. This is the largest study to date on the symptoms of long-range COVID-19.

“There are more and more cases after these COVIDs,” said Hamed. “It’s crazy.

“These are people who feel better after being infected with COVID and have symptoms weeks or months later,” he said. “People try to compare it to influenza and viral pneumonia, but it’s definitely not. No other illness causes these long-term chronic symptoms after infection. With influenza and pneumonia, a 25-year-old child I haven’t been seen leaving with kidney disease or renal failure. I’m 24 years old with congestive heart failure. I don’t see anyone with deep venous thrombosis. “

People are worried about the unknown long-term risks of vaccines, but doctors say that problematic reactions to vaccines are usually almost immediate. Also, less common side effects, such as a handful of blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, usually occur within a few weeks.

In other words, if the COVID-19 vaccine is a safety issue, we will know by now.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, a public health officer in 19 counties in northern Michigan, said it was clear that the health risks of the COVID-19 vaccine were “insanely low.”

Morse calculated the odds and said that “the risk of dying in a car accident while taking a shot is 50 to 100 times higher than the chance of having a severe allergic reaction” for the vaccine.

Avoid the possibility of infecting others.

This is not a minor consideration.

Vaccinated people are not at risk of infecting others. It is a great inherent risk of acquiring immunity by natural means.

Doctors have many stories of patients who had a mild case of COVID-19 on their own, but infected a family member who became severely ill or died.

Casey Petz, director of Sutton’s Bay Public School in Leelanau County, said he saw first-hand the emotional devastation that could result from exposing his loved ones to potentially life-threatening illnesses.

“People make personal choices not to get vaccinated,” perhaps ignoring mitigation strategies like masking, “sometimes the result is tragic future surprises.” He said.

“People in my position-it’s our job to deal with the impacts people didn’t see and the possibilities they didn’t think of,” he said. “It’s us who have to call. We have to talk to our family. It’s us who wept with those people.

“It’s legally the hardest part of my job, and dealing with my family has had such a negative effect,” he said. “That’s terrible.”

Control timing

Doctors admit that the obvious drawback of vaccines is that people can feel sick for a day or two.

However, at least individuals can control when they may experience these side effects, rather than waiting for them to become infected with COVID-19. This can occur at a much more inconvenient time and can last much longer than 24-48. -A time frame that makes you feel sick with the vaccine.

Cases of COVID-19 are currently declining in Michigan, but medical professionals are now resigning that the coronavirus may remain a problem for the foreseeable future. This means that unvaccinated people are more likely to get the virus at some point. This is especially true for new variants that are even more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

Sullivan points out that the new Delta variant that devastated India is now the dominant stock in Britain and is moving forward in the United States.

“All vaccines stand fairly well against delta mutants,” he said. “But if you’re not vaccinated, you need to worry about Delta variants because they are much more contagious and can get sick.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he said. “There is no reason not to get one of these vaccines.”

