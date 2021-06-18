The perils of Long Covid – Cover Story News

In the beginning of April, Covid came knocking for the Bhatias, a family of five, who live in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi neighbourhood. The second wave had yet to assume its brutal proportions; most of the family, including two teenagers aged 18 and 17, got away with cold and fever, their recovery made easier with a five-day course of antibiotics and vitamin supplements. Only their 70-year-old grandmother had to be given steroids, to douse the internal inflammation.

Relieved that they had survived the worst, the Bhatias resumed their normal routine as soon as the symptoms subsided—only to have the nightmare return in two weeks. “My mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” says Abhishek Bhatia, 45, a manager at a software engineering firm. “A blood clot had possibly travelled to her brain. She hadn’t been given anti-coagulants during treatment.” Chronic fatigue and bodyache prevented his wife from resuming her duties in the kitchen. The children complained of ‘brain fog’, unable to focus or think clearly. Bhatia himself reported low-grade fever for six days after he tested negative, indicating internal inflammation, and was later found to have blood clots in one hand. “It has been two months since we tested negative, but none of us has the energy to live like we used to,” he says.

The unpredictability of Covid symptoms conti­nues to baffle experts and patients alike. In general, such symptoms include body or muscle ache, fati­gue, headache, loss of smell or taste and breathlessness. Over the past year and a half, enough data has been collec­ted to confirm that a majority of Covid survivors experience one or more of these symptoms even after 14 days (the average time it takes for the body to fight off the virus). Of the 9,751 patients it surveyed worldwide in May 2021, the Stanford University School of Medicine found that 70 per cent of those who had suffered moderate or severe infection reported 84 different symptoms months after recovery.

The situation isn’t any better for those with mild symptoms. A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, in Sweden in May 2021 showed that one out of 10 people with mild Covid infection was unable to fully resume their normal daily activities even eight months after recovery. On an average, patie­nts experienced symptoms for at least three weeks. “It is not only those hospitalised for Covid who feel its after-effects,” says Dr Farah Ingale, an internal medicine specialist at Fortis Hospital in Hiranandani, Mumbai. “I have patients who were treated at home for fever and cough and have severe joint aches even four months after the initial symptoms receded. I have also had patients who had no symptoms for the first two weeks, and later developed severe fatigue and gastrointestinal symptoms. Since they had tested positive just two weeks before, one can only assume their symptoms were due to the virus.”

What is Long Covid?

“We still do not entirely know the short- and long-term impact of the virus on the body,” says N.K. Arora, head of the operations research group of the ICMR’s (Indian Council of Medical Research) national task force for Covid. “But we do know that patients may develop new symptoms even six months to a year after recovery. This is known as Long Covid.” According to ICMR, if a person has symptoms four to 12 weeks after testing negative for Covid, it should be treated as post-Covid Syndrome or PCS. “If after 12 weeks, symptoms continue or reappear, the patient should go for an RT-PCR test. If positive, they are deemed reinfected with Covid. But if negative, it should be treated as Long Covid,” says Dr Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. A majority of the second round of symptoms, according to most doctors, begin four weeks after the onset of the first symptoms. Not all symptoms indicate serious underlying conditions but, left untreated and undiagnosed, can lead to medical problems in the short or long run.

Long Covid has made its presence felt in other countries too. In the US, for example, a study looking at two million Covid-19 patients found that 250,000 of them had sought treatment for PCS even a month after recovery. Many of them had had a mild or asymptomatic run. The most common new problem reported was pain, including in the nerves and muscles, along with breathing difficulties, high cholesterol, fatigue, high blood pressure and parosmia (a distortion of the senses of smell and taste).

In the absence of national data on PCS, or the symptoms and risk factors, one has to rely on the testimonies of doctors across Covid wards in the country. And they present a grim picture. “We have seen a very high percentage of patients developing PCS,” says Dr Vivek Nangia, a pulmonologist at the Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi. “Most of them complain of persisting bodyache, fatigue, breathlessness, anxiety, voice changes, even memory lapses.” At the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi, director Dr B.L. Sherwal says that 80-90 per cent of their pati­ents complain of a dry cough, weakness and the tendency to get dehydrated very quickly post recovery. “Many cannot do simple activities like walking from one room to the other in the house.”

With the B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 lineages of the new Delta variant dominating the second wave, experts have noticed a change in PCS symptoms too, though any direct correlation has yet to be scientifi­cally ascertained. “Brain fog is much more common this time,” says Dr Sherwal. Other Covid survivors complain of persistent low-grade fever.

To better understand PCS, experts recommend dividing patients into two categories—those with mild to moderate Covid (who recovered at home with or without significant medical intervention) and those whose affliction was severe (who were hospitalised, admitted into an ICU, put on a ventilator, and/ or given steroids). The risk of PCS, they say, can be different in both groups. “For mild patients, the symptoms are not life-threatening. But for severe cases, thrombosis and inflammation can prove fatal,” says Dr Sherwal.

The Silent Killers

Inflammation and thrombosis are among the two very important pathogenic mechanisms of Covid. Inflammation is a natural process through which the body fights off harmful infection or injury. When the immune system senses damage to a cell in the body, it releases chemicals to resist the invasion. When these chemicals continue to linger, triggering what is recognised as a cytokine storm, inflammation can harm other healthy tissues and organs. It manifests most commonly in a fever, but c-reactive protein (CRP) levels in the blood can also reveal the extent of internal inflammation. “A variety of organs can be involved in the inflammatory cascade of Covid-19. Inflammation can indicate lung pneumo­nia or damage to the kidney and liver,” says Dr Nangia. Inflammation-related problems are commonly seen in people with underlying comorbidities, and in elders whose immune system may be suppressed because of history of past disease or medication.

Thrombosis, on the other hand, refers to the blood’s tendency to clot in the presence of a foreign substance. Appearing either in the veins or in the arteries, these clots, if not dissolved in time with medication, can trigger pulmonary thrombosis, cardiac events, strokes or kidney damage. “We have even seen patients with clots in their hands and legs,” says Dr Nangia. Among those more prone to thrombosis are the bed-ridden, people with cancer, the elderly, or those with a past history of thrombosis or thrombophilia. As Abhishek Bhatia, who developed a clot in his hand, said, “We never knew we had a history of thrombosis in the family; it was found through tests only after Covid.”

What makes inflammation and thrombosis truly dangerous is their silent explosion in the body. Left untreated and unsupervi­sed, they can result in organ injury even in Covid patients who did not have to be hospitalised because their oxygen levels had remained stable.

According to doctors, while one knows that clots can damage organs, it is difficult to predict whether post-Covid thrombosis can be a cause of death in itself. “It has been recorded in theory,” says Dr Atul Ingale, a nephrologist at the Fortis Hospital in Mumbai. “But we need more practical evidence for it.”

Risk to Lungs and Heart

When 39-year-old Manik Biswas, a travel agent in Pune, died of a sudden heart attack on May 2, his family just couldn’t believe it. Manik and his wife Kritika had recovered from Covid 24 days ago. The couple, who liked to cycle together every morning, had resumed their “normal” routine a week after their Covid symptoms subsided. “We felt fine, and didn’t think of further monitoring our health,” says Kritika. Both had been treated for the disease at home, but the use of steroids and Covid-induced internal inflammation put Manik in the high-risk category for post-Covid complications. “The acute inflammation during his infection ‘loosened’ some plaque in an artery, which led to a blood clot and then a heart attack,” says Kritika.

Though numbers are hard to come by, there have been several instances of young Covid survivors succumbing to sudden heart attacks after recovery. All of us acquire some measure of arterial blockage as we age, but till such blockage exceeds 50-70 per cent, we don’t feel any symptoms and are, therefore, unaware of the risks. But, according to research, Covid puts pressure on the heart muscles. Two German studies published in the July 2020 issue of JAMA Cardiology showed abnormal heart imaging findings in 78 per cent of the 57 Covid-19 patients they observed. A majority of them had ongoing cardiac inflammation even weeks after recovery. Dr Rajeev Rathi, cardiologist and director of the transradial interventional programme at the Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi, explains: “The moment the virus enters the body, it starts an inflammatory reaction in almost all the organs. The heart too has the ACE2 receptor, the protein the virus hooks onto to gain entry into the body, and so patients have a chance of the heart muscles getting inflamed.”

There is already evidence of viral infections having a negative impact on the heart. A JAMA Cardiology study of the 2019-20 flu season found that the virus affected the heart health of 94 per cent of the patients under study. The most commonly noted cardiac events were low ejection fraction (when the heart cannot pump enough blood, often indicating a heart failure), and blocked arteries trigge­ring sudden heart attacks. “There is increased incidence of cardiac problems in those with Covid infection. Viral infection leads to instability in the coronary tree. Most people do not know how much blockage they already have in their hearts because some plaque formation is natural and does not affect people unless it becomes severe. But when Covid strikes, these plaques can rupture because of inflammation in the heart muscles. The rupture happens within the lumen (the inside of the artery) itself, which increases the chances of thrombosis. When clots form, then the artery with the rupture can find itself blocked 100 per cent, triggering a heart attack,” Dr Rathi elaborates. A D-Dimer blood test can help monitor the inflammation and chances of thrombosis. “D-Dimer,” explains Dr Rathi, “is a parameter that suggests high chances of blood coagulability, or if the patient is at a higher risk of clotting complications. Covid patients who needed oxygen, steroids and hospitalisation for treatment need to check clotting chances.”

What is still unknown, though, is for just how long a recovered patient remains at risk of developing heart complications. “We still don’t know about long-term cardiac health after Covid recovery,” says Dr Rathi. “Unstable plaques can behave differently over a period of one or two months. A heart attack does not necessarily occur during hospitalisation. If the plaque is unstable and patients quickly jump back into intense physical activity after Covid, the risk goes up.” Cardiologists recommend that those recovering from Covid should take it easy irrespective of the severity of the illness. “One can never know what is going on inside your heart, so it is better not to exert yourself unduly. Rest for a few months and gradually increase your activity level. Long Covid symptoms for the heart can be silent at times, but if you take it for granted, it can also be fatal,” says Dr Rajiv Passey, cardiologist at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

The effects of Covid on the lungs before and after the infection could be completely different. During Covid, patients are at the risk of developing pneumonia and hypoxia. After Covid, patients can get permanent fibrosis of the lungs, pulmonary embolism (clots in the lung tissue) and long-term breathlessness. A May 2021 study in the European Respiratory Journal showed that 14 per cent of the patients under study were at the risk of pulmonary embolism at the time of hospital admission itself. “Clotting is a major concern after recovery; it puts all vital organs at risk,” says Dr Nangia. While most hospitalised patients with lung infection recover well, some, he adds, show slow recovery; others can even relapse. “There are cases where the infection in the lung can return, leading to inflammation (also referred to as a ground glassing effect). Such people can potentially develop fibrosis, which is a scarring of the lung in which normal breathing lung space gets converted into dead tissue. There is no exchange of gases in that tissue then, leaving people breathless as they don’t get enough oxygen in the lungs,” says Dr Nangia.

People above the age of 60, smokers, alcoholics, and those with a prolonged hospital, ICU or ventilator stay are more prone to developing lung fibrosis. These patients will require oxygen support often for months after recovery. “I have patients who need oxygen at home for 2-3 months. Some cannot take a flight of steps or walk for more than 10 minutes at a go even six months after recovery,” says Dr Abhuday Dasgupta, a pulmonologist in Kolkata.

Lung fibrosis can be a permanent problem for many Covid survivors. Classifying them into two types, Dr Rajesh Chawla, a pulmonologist at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi, says, “One is immediate post-Covid fibrosis, which usually resolves on its own. But some people may develop permanent and irreversible fibrosis. However, it is too soon to tell since it has only been a year and a half of Covid.” As for those who experienced severe Covid infection in the lungs, experts say that only time will tell how long their Long Covid will last.

Impact on Other Organs

Besides the heart and lungs, the brain and kidneys are the two other vital organs at risk from Long Covid. Blood clots travelling to both these organs have been found in the post-mortems of several patients. “Patients shouldn’t get alarmed by any symptom, but they should also not be in denial. Any symptom such as fever, fatigue, bodyache, breathlessness, or anything else where you feel your body isn’t functioning as it used to or anything that causes distress to your daily movement, should be reported, investigated and treated,” says Dr Ingale. Strokes and brain fog are being associated with Long Covid. However, according to doctors, brain fog, where people find it difficult to think clearly for a prolonged period of time, is temporary. Only in rare cases, where people have a predisposition to Parkinson’s or other neurological disorders, can Covid lead to their onset.

Patients with chronic kidney disease or CKD are another risk group for Long Covid. With hypertension and diabetes patients more prone to CKD, they are likely to have a longer hospital stay in case of Covid. “CKD compromises your immune system,” says Dr Ingale. “The risk is even higher for those who have had kidney transplants.”

Covid can also lead to acute kidney injury, a condition that requires treatment long after the viral symptoms have eased up. “Dehydration in Covid patients causes pre-renal injury,” explains Dr Ingale. “But they recover fast post hydration. Covid-19 is also a precursor to sepsis such as cytokine storms. During this condition, a person can develop acute tubular necrosis or kidney injury. For this category, the recovery is variable, it may not be a hundred per cent and it can take anywhere between two weeks and three months. Then there is a third category where patients develop tubulointerstitial nephritis (inflammation in the tubules of the kidney) as a result of certain drugs given for Covid. But if the drugs are stopped in time, then the person recovers well.” The virus itself also causes nephron-glomerulopathies (damage caused to blood vessels in the kidney). “In China, the virus was found in kidney tissue after post-mortem. We don’t know if this was the cause of death but the presence of the virus in the kidney tissue itself suggests a glomerulopathy,” adds Dr Ingale.

As millions recover from Covid’s lethal second wave, a national database of post-Covid symptoms as well as more post-mortem studies can help doctors better predict the risk factors and symptoms for Long Covid.

As Dr Guleria recommends, “We need a research-backed multi-disciplinary approach towards post-Covid care. The virus does not spare any organ.”

Last August, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital became the first in the country to open an OPD exclusively for patients who had recovered from Covid. The OPD services have continued through the second wave this year. Farooq Mohammad, 48, a cab driver, came all the way from Lucknow to get post-Covid treatment here. “I recovered from Covid at the end of March this year,” he says. “Throughout April, I had terrible fatigue and weakness; on some nights, my joints felt as though they would break. But there were very few OPD services available for those who weren’t Covid-positive. I didn’t need medicines, I needed physiotherapy. I stayed with my family in Delhi while I took physiotherapy for body pain.”

“When patients have issues after rec­o­very, it is a crucial time as they need medical care and supervision,” says director Dr Sherwal. “Else, even if there is no direct threat to life, Long Covid can reduce the quality of a person’s life.” Besides blood investigations and personal counselling, physiotherapy for patients with lung fibrosis is much sought-after at the hospital. “Patients with even 10 per cent fibrosis have difficulty breathing,” says Dr Sherwal. “We improve their lung capacity through various breathing exercises.”

Secondary infections, too, are common among recovered patients and heighten the chances of mortality. The latest ICMR study demonstrates that the mortality is 56.7 per cent higher in those who develop secondary infections post-Covid. Blood and respiratory sites are the most common for such infection. “Covid is one of the most dynamic diseases; it is hard to say how any one individual will respond to it. The challenge, therefore, is while they might recover after 14 days, the underlying damage is very hard to predict,” says Dr Sriram Satya, CEO of preventive health at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

According to experts, there are three categories of Covid survivors and you will not know which one you fall in until you get tested. The first comprises those who immediately feel better after Covid, whose energies may be on the lower side but whose symptoms have subsided and they can engage in daily tasks. The second includes patients who have prolonged symptoms and for whom even walking at a reasonable pace is difficult; they might also experience brain fog, pain and more intense fatigue. The third category consists of those undergoing physiological change without realising it—rising blood pressure, uncontrolled sugar levels or inflammation.

For patients in the first category, doctors advise regular blood monitoring as a simple precaution. “We have a set of investigations that can be done from home itself, since many patients don’t want to come to the hospital even after having had Covid. Based on these, a doctor can advise if further tests are needed,” says Dr Satya. Blood tests should cover the liver, kidney, heart, as well as basic metabolic disorders and blood profile. These should be done four to eight weeks after quarantine has ended. “Covid plays such havoc that you want to let the symptoms settle down before investigating long-term damage,” she explains. Dr Megha Jaina, a clinical nutritionist with the Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi, says that nutrition plays an enormous role in post-Covid recovery (see Menu for Recovery). “For the first time, I am getting patients who aren’t interested in weight loss. Now people want to know how food can improve health and mitigate symptoms of Long Covid,” she says.

Those in the second and third categories require longer term and systematic rehabilitation. Experts advise that they continue in-person doctor consultations and monitor vital organs. The Apollo Hospital in Chennai has a package for such patients, and has in the past two months received 1,000 requests. While it is still too early to tell the success rate, Dr Satya says, “We are certainly seeing a reduction and control of some symptoms.”

The rehabilitation process can take anywhere between three and six months, according to most doctors, but depends largely on the severity of Covid symptoms along with a patient’s medical history and lifestyle. “Post-Covid wellness is crucial for all patients—to control long-lasting symptoms and to predict any additional risks that may develop after a few weeks,” says Dr Satya. Patients who develop lung fibrosis need a pulmonary physiotherapist for lung exercises, as they cannot be replicated at home. Others find yoga and pranayama useful to improve fatigue symptoms and ease their bodies back into daily routine.

“You have to reorganise your life, keeping in mind that you had Covid,” says Dr Ingale. It is a piece of advice she has given to thousands of patients in the past year and a half. Patience, planned activity, a healthy diet, rest, regular medical check-ups and sustained effort towards your health are the only way to end Covid for good. Indeed, there are no short-cuts to treating Long Covid.

