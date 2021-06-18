Fish oil supplements may help fight depression





By Robert Preidt



Health Day Reporter Friday, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Fish oil supplements are often advertised as good for heart health, but new research shows that they may also help fight depression. It was. Alessandra Borsini, a postdoctoral neuroscientist and lead author at King’s College London, said: According to Borsini, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are known to have antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties, but it is not known exactly how that happens. “Our research helped shed light on the molecular mechanisms involved in this relationship, which could inform the development of potential new treatments for depression using Omega-3 PUFAs. You can, “Borsini said in a university news release. Previous studies have shown that people with major depression have elevated levels of inflammation, but anti-inflammatory treatments for depression have not been proven. The patient portion of this new study included 22 people with major depression. Continue One of two omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) (3 grams eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) or 1.4 grams docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)) was given once daily for 12 weeks. EPA and DHA are omega 3 PUFAs found in oily fish. By-products of EPA and DHA were measured in the patient’s blood before and after treatment to assess their symptoms of depression. Treatment with both omega 3 was associated with a significant improvement in depression, with an average of 64% reduction in symptoms in the EPA group and 71% reduction in the DHA group. However, it does not prove a causal relationship. The findings were published in the journal on June 16th. Molecular psychiatry.. The levels of EPA and DHA used in this study cannot be achieved by eating oily fish, the researchers pointed out. Carmen Pariante, a senior research author who is a professor of biological psychiatry, said the study provided important information to help shape clinical trials of therapeutic approaches with omega-3 fatty acids. “It’s important to emphasize that our study does not show that simply increasing dietary omega 3 fatty acids or taking dietary supplements can reduce inflammation and depression,” she said. Said. “The mechanisms behind the link between depression and omega 3 PUFAs are complex, and further research and clinical trials are needed to fully understand how they work and to inform future therapeutic approaches. Is required.” Continue For more information The National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry depression.. Source: King’s College London, News Release, June 15, 2021

