COVID-19 reinfection rate in people with severe illness is less than 1%





The findings showed that 63 of the 9119 patients with severe COVID-19 infection were infected twice with the virus, with an average reinfection period of 116 days.

Of the more than 9,000 patients with severe COVID-19, about 3.5 months after the first positive test, they re-entered the disease, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Healthcare. It was less than 1%. In collaboration with the MU Institute for Data Science and Informatics and the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation, researchers evaluated data from 62 US medical facilities. The findings showed that 63 of the 9119 patients with severe COVID-19 infection were infected twice with the virus, with an average reinfection period of 116 days. The findings also showed that of the 63 re-infected patients, two died. “Our analysis also found that asthma and nicotine addiction are associated with reinfection,” said Adnan I. Qureshi, MD, MD, a senior researcher at MU School of Medicine, a professor of clinical neurology. Stated. “However, the incidence of pneumonia, heart failure, and acute kidney injury observed with reinfection was significantly lower than with primary infection.” Qureshi defined reinfection by two positive tests separated by more than 90 days after the initial infection was resolved and was confirmed by two or more consecutive negative tests. According to a press release, he examined data from patients who underwent continuous testing between December 2019 and November 2020. “This is one of the largest studies of this type in the United States, and the important message here is that COVID-19 reinfection after the first case is possible and the duration of immunity provided by the first infection. It’s not completely clear, “said the Crecipress release. reference Studies have shown that people with severe illness have a COVID-19 reinfection rate of less than 1%. University of Missouri School of Medicine. Published June 15, 2021. Accessed June 16, 2021. https://medicine.missouri.edu/news/study-finds-covid-19-reinfection-rate-less-1-those-severe-illness

