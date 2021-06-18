A national survey reveals millions of operations canceled for COVID-19

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



The first national study of the effects of COVID-19 on surgery at NHS hospitals found that more than 1.5 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during a pandemic, five times more likely to kill patients infected with COVID. I made it clear.

Led by Queen Mary University of London and the University of Swansee School of Medicine and funded by Bertz Charity, this analysis was conducted when NHS England suspended the collection and publication of official statistics on canceled surgery, detailing the surgery. First provided. For surgical activities, and to measure the true reduction in procedures that occurred at all NHS hospitals during the pandemic.

The first of two papers published in British Journal of AnesthesiaResearchers have calculated that the overall shortage will increase to 2.4 million canceled operations by the end of 2021 and millions of patients will be affected over the years to come.

Important Findings in Research on Surgical Activities

The study used hospital and patient data describing all episodes of NHS hospital care in England and Wales in 2020. We then compared these statistics with the four years of surgical activity prior to the study period.

Across all categories of Surgery, Surgical activity decreased by 33.6% overall in one year. The maximum number of canceled or postponed surgeries occurred in semi-emergency surgery with over 900,000 canceled procedures. The largest reduction in surgical activity was seen in selective surgery, with approximately 500,000 less hospitalized and more than one surgery canceled every two times.

Researchers have calculated that recovery of surgical activity has been incomplete and has been hampered by increased illness in hospital staff, reduced operating room capacity, and stronger infection control regimes. This means that by the end of the year there will be a cumulative shortage of 2.4 million procedures. This corresponds to more than 6 months of pre-pandemic surgical activity.

High risk of death for patients with COVID-19 surgery

In another study, led by Queen Mary, British Journal of AnesthesiaA UK-wide study of all NHS surgeries found that patients infected with COVID-19 during or shortly after admission were at increased risk of death.

The analysis showed that only 1.1% of patients were infected during surgery when they were infected with the virus, but the mortality rate was very high. Overall, Surgical patient People infected with COVID were five times more likely to die within 90 days of surgery.

Patients who underwent elective elective surgery were 25 times more likely to die. The authors state that these statistics show that current infection prevention and control policies are very effective, but cannot be mitigated.

Dr. Tom Abbott, co-author of the William Harvey Institute at Queen Mary, said: The cause of the confusion is unknown, but for many patients, their quality of life is expected to be seriously affected.

“In particular, infection control procedures slow the rate at which surgical treatment can be provided, which can take years to clear the untreated portion of surgery, as highlighted in our study. As such, the mortality rate of patients who have acquired COVID-19 indicates that the time of their surgery must maintain current procedures and precautions to protect the patient. “

Dr. Tom Dobbs, co-lead author of Swansee University School of Medicine, said: People waiting for semi-urgent and selective surgery can get worse, and some procedures are more problematic and less likely to succeed.

“Our study highlights the urgent need for a major reorganization of hospital surgical services. More financial commitment from the central government and the coming weeks, months and years. It is necessary to make rigorous decisions about patients who should be prioritized for NHS treatment across the board.

For more information:

Thomas D. Dobbs et al, COVID-19 Surgical activities in England and Wales during a pandemic: National Observation Cohort Study, British Journal of Anesthesia (2021). Thomas D. Dobbs et al, COVID-19 Surgical activities in England and Wales during a pandemic: National Observation Cohort Study,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.bja.2021.05.001 TEF Abbott et al, Postoperative Mortality from SARS-CoV-2 Infection in the United Kingdom: Population Epidemiological Study, British Journal of Anesthesia (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.bja.2021.05.018