How a company uses technology to support and educate children with autism

MOVIA Robotics aims to help children with autism and other special needs.

The extraordinary challenges women face when balancing a tough career and raising children with special needs are immeasurable. Still, some of the most exciting stories are about how mothers find creative ways to overcome these challenges. COVID-19 Pandemic Pressure.. There is an urgent need to recognize the challenges facing mothers and professionals and to get a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.

In particular, one of the companies that has a mission to support this MOVIA RoboticsA joint robot company where people and robots work together to build systems and software to help people with special needs. Based in Bristol, Connecticut and servicing families, schools and clinicians around the world, MOVIA’s team of experts is passionate about ensuring that both children and their parents thrive. I’m out.

The company is building a system tailored to Helping children with autism spectrum disorders Learn and grow using collaborative robot technology with special needs and abilities. Timothy Gifford founded MOVIA. It is an internationally renowned scientist, researcher, and entrepreneur who has worked with NASA and led the team that built the first virtual reality exhibit at the Smithsonian Institute, robotics education, autism, and artificial intelligence. , Virtual reality, collaborative robotics, human perception, and assistive technology.

Technology to support people with autism

As the rate of autism increases, mothers of children with autism need more help than ever before, … [+] And they rarely have enough cost-effective resources available out of the box.

The idea of ​​focusing on helping children in the autism spectrum came from Gifford, who wanted to help his wife, an elementary school teacher in West Hartford, Connecticut. She identified that people with autism often require large amounts of one-on-one care. This was very difficult for the staff of the school system. Gifford then set out to build effective tools to help teachers, therapists and parents reach out to their children and develop the skills they need to succeed in life. Gifford combined research on human-robot interactions with previous work done to create virtual characters and build friendly robots that can interact attractively with children.

He explains that the name “MOVIA” is named after the words “movement” and “motivation.” Robot-Assisted Instruction takes advantage of the unique peer-bond relationship between children and robots to open the door to learning. Studies have shown that robots help children with autism solve problems, express ideas in words, and build communication bonds with robots. This encourages growth at home and in the classroom.

Find a new way to create support

Recent developments in cost-effective assistive technologies … [+] Parents raise and teach autistic children at home.

Recent developments in cost-effective assistive technologies are of great benefit to parents raising and teaching autistic children at home. For example, assistive technologies can support communication, sensory tasks, activities of daily living, learning preparation, and social skills.

Muniba Masood’s Vice President of Sales said: “Mothers with children with autism are not fully praised for being selfless by raising children with special needs. Raising children in the autism spectrum requires a village. When families, brothers, therapists, teachers, and the village are stripped by something like a pandemic, the lives of people affected by autism can be exponentially difficult. ” Continues. “I talk daily with some of the most heroic parents who have children with autism and are looking for new ways. Open new doors and unleash their learning potential. It’s very rewarding when you can help. ”

According to the CDC, in the United States alone, 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism.. Autism has been identified in 1 in 34 boys and 1 in 144 girls. Autism spectrum disorders have been diagnosed across all socio-economic backgrounds and races. Autism does not discriminate, but the cause is unknown. As the rate of autism increases, mothers of children with autism need more help than ever before, and they rarely have sufficient cost-effective resources available immediately. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the situation as schools moved to distance learning. Many therapists have relied on Zoom Call, and resources are scarce, putting an additional burden on families of children with special needs.

According to a survey Children with autism tend to be attracted and attracted to technology. Robots are non-threatening, unjudgmental, companion-like, paving the way for learning to allow children to explore new worlds. In addition, this innovation has proven to be an irreplaceable aid for hard-working mothers raising children with special needs.

Robots in the field of education

Many schools bring robot-assisted surgery into the classroom. … [+] The progress witnessed by these children is amazing.

Many schools are incorporating robot-assisted surgery into their classrooms, and the progress seen in these children is amazing. Teachers and professionals are amazed at how beneficial the interaction between robots and children is. The child is immediately drawn to the robot on the first referral and is excited to learn and interact.

One of MOVIA’s robots, Kebbi, was created for both home and school use. Kebbi is an educational robot that integrates artificial intelligence, software, and hardware technology to provide a variety of facial expressions, body movements, and communication interactions. Kebbi provides users with a heartwarming educational experience by offering a unique set of interactive features that work great in a home or school environment.

Kristen Hooley, a speech therapist in Wallingford, Connecticut, who uses MOVIA’s RAI system with her students, said the robot was comfortable and stimulating by quickly affecting children with autism. He said that he was able to learn without anxiety because he was not able to make judgments. “It was life-changing,” she said. “I enjoy seeing how robots interact with students and how they have changed their lives.”

The company hopes to help these hard-working heroes, parents, teachers and, of course, people with autism make their lives a little harder.

However, it is imperative that you never forget your important contributions. Working women raising children with special needs We provide our families and society every day and continue to move positively toward a brighter future.