The CDC warns of an increase in RSV cases after low activity during COVID-19: What you need to know about respiratory illness





The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) A national surveillance system has pointed to an increase in the number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) detected in the United States in the past few weeks, and the disease is associated with serious illness in infants and the elderly. It points out that it may be. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms that resolve within a week or two. Almost all children are expected to be infected with RSV by their second birthday. However, due to the low numbers last year, authorities warn that older infants may be at increased risk of serious illness due to lack of normal exposure. Authorities sent a health recommendation last week pointing to an increase, especially in the southern region, and began broader testing for RSV with acute respiratory illness, but said it was negative for SARS-CoV-2. Advised. RSV infections in the United States usually occur during the cold and flu seasons in the fall and winter, but in April 2020, “probably due to the adoption of public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Activity has declined rapidly. Rare heart problem postponed in Juneteenth’s observations at CDC panel meeting on COVID-19 vaccine It remained low from May to March 2021, but since then an increase in the number of cases reported to the National Respiratory and Intestinal Virus Monitoring System (NREVSS) has been observed. Health officials warn that due to the unusual nature of spikes, there is no roadmap to predict when peaks will occur or how long transmissions will remain high. “Severe RSV in older babies and toddlers, as it is likely that they have not been exposed to normal levels of RSV for the past 15 months due to reduced RSV circulation during the winter of 2020-2021. The risk of related illness may be increased. “CDC warned.” In infants younger than 6 months, RSV infection may result in hypersensitivity, loss of appetite, malaise, and / or no fever. Respiratory symptoms may occur. In older babies and toddlers, nasal syncytitis and loss of appetite may appear 1-3 days before coughing, often followed by squeezing, fever, and sometimes malaise. ” In adults, symptoms are usually consistent with upper respiratory tract infections such as rhinorrhea, sore throat, cough, headache, malaise, and fever. However, in severe cases, it can also cause more severe infections, such as bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, pneumonia, and lung infections. According to the CDC, this is also the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus For most infectious diseases, the virus is cleared spontaneously, so research into potential vaccines and antivirals is ongoing, but there is no specific cure. Symptomatology can be relieved by controlling fever and pain with over-the-counter medications and drinking fluids.

