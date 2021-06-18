More than 50% of vaccination sites are in the majority of New York City’s Caucasian areas











Area New York City The larger the white population, the more COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A new study found that there were more vaccination sites than black and Hispanic populations.

Researchers at New York University’s Grossman Medical College examined different districts of Brooklyn’s autonomous region and analyzed access to vaccines, along with their racial demographics.

Areas with little or no whites for 4 vaccine sites compared to 6 sites in the majority of white areas-50 percent difference.

The team is pleased with the findings showing that this left many minority communities unprepared to deal with the pandemic and probably contributed to the current racial disparity in vaccine distribution in the city.











In this survey, published at the JAMA Network Open, the team collected data on 18 community districts in Brooklyn.

They used the results of the 2014 and 2018 American Community Survey to estimate their racial composition and used the city’s online vaccine locator to find vaccine sites across the city’s most populous districts. ..

The team found a clear trend in the data that districts containing more Caucasians are likely to have more choices of vaccination sites.

In areas with a white population of less than 40%, the median vaccination site was four.

People with a white population of 40% or more had a median vaccination site of 6 each, an increase of 50%.

For example, District 1 has the highest white population at 63%, Hispanic population at around 20%, and Black population at only 4.5%.

There are seven vaccination sites in the district.

On the other hand, there were only two sites in District 7, with a 40% Hispanic population and a 24% Caucasian population.

District 16 was the only district included in the study that had no vaccination site.

The area has the lowest white population (2.6%) in the survey, the second highest percentage of blacks at 72.1%, and the highest percentage of Hispanics at 22.4%.











The most vaccinated sites in a single district are 10 in district 18.

The area has a large minority composition, with 61.9% of the population being black and only 22% of the population being white.

“The results of this study suggest that there is a significant vaccination access desert,” the authors write.

“Vaccine deployment has been delayed due to many preliminary barriers to vaccination uptake, including supply issues, multiple dose schedules, and delayed appointment schedules.

In addition, early COVID-19 vaccination efforts in New York have been concentrated primarily in Caucasian middle and upper class areas, with the highest access occurring in these areas. ‘

The problem of vaccine sites not being so densely available in the minority community is a national trend.

Area LouisianaChicago, in particular, has also been criticized for the unequal distribution of vaccines.

The reason for these disparities is often chalked into the minority community, which starts with the scarcity of resources available to open these sites as white communities, making it easy to build these sites in white areas. Will be.

Currently, more than 4.5 million of the 8 million inhabitants are vaccinated in New York City.

However, black New Yorkers are disproportionately unvaccinated, which may be due in part to their lack of access to shots in their community.











