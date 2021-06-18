Health
COVID-19 can cause long-term brain loss, studies say
June 18, 2021-A new study by British researchers Coronavirus May occur in the long term brain Loss and may be the reason some COVID-19 patients lose them Smell sensation And taste.
“In short, this study suggests that there is a long-term loss of brain tissue due to COVID, which can have long-term consequences,” said former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb, MD, CNBC. Is mentioned. News with Shepard Smith..
“The symptoms may go away because they can be compensated for over time, but if the tissue is actually destroyed as a result of the virus, it will never be regained,” Gottlieb said. I am. CNBC contributor.
According to the study, British researchers had access to brain imaging tests of about 40,000 people performed prior to the onset of the coronavirus. Pandemic..
In 2021, they asked hundreds of them to come back for further brain scans. Almost 800 people answered. Of those patients, 404 tested positive for COVID-19 and 394 had available brain scans performed before and after the pandemic.
Comparing before and after the brain scan, we found “significant effects of COVID-19 in the brain with loss of gray matter” in the parts of the brain related to the sense of smell and taste.
“All important results were found in the primary or secondary cortical gustatory and sensory areas of the left hemisphere using gray matter information (volume, thickness),” the study found.
Loss of odor and taste is one of the hallmarks of COVID-19 infection. Studies have shown that the virus can last up to five months after it was first attacked.
“The loss of cortical tissue happened to be in an area of the brain near where it causes the sense of smell,” Gottlieb said. “It suggests that odor, loss of odor, is merely an effect of a more major process in progress, which is actually a contraction of cortical tissue.”
