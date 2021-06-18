Sickle cells plague many African Americans, but there is hope for better treatment-Consumer Health News

Friday, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-More than six months have passed since Brandy Compton last landed in the hospital’s emergency room.

According to experts, this is an amazing medical achievement, brought about by scientific advances that are unfortunately overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Compton, 31, was born with sickle cell disease, a hereditary disease that primarily affects people of African descent.

In the past, Compton had to be hospitalized frequently for a complete blood transfusion, as the disease causes very severe pain episodes.

“In elementary school, I was hospitalized for a week, probably a week and a half, two weeks, and then another week,” he recalls. “It was constant,” said Compton, who lives in Hartford, Connecticut.

But last year, Compton began using a monthly IV drug called Adakveo, one of the few new sickle cell disease drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shortly before the pandemic. ..

She said the drug cut the amount of blood Compton needed during a blood transfusion in half and prevented the pain crisis that would send her to the ER.

As the pandemic subsides, sickle cell disease specialists are now trying to disseminate information about a handful of these treatments that may improve and potentially prolong the lifespan of patients.

“In the last three years or so, there are different ways of working where the three new drugs can actually be used together and not only wait for bad complications to occur, but also provide a more prophylactic and disease-correcting type of approach. Approved by the FDA in “Dr. Luis Sue, Chief Medical Officer of the American Sickle Cell Disease Association, said.

Advances have also been made in treatments that repair the genetic error that causes sickle cells, either through donor bone marrow transplantation or gene therapy that repairs the patient’s own stem cells, Sue added.

“Jagged rocks that shred your veins”

Sickle cell disease affects the shape of human red blood cells. Red blood cells are usually disc-shaped and have the flexibility to easily move through blood vessels.

The red blood cells of people with sickle cell disease are crescent-shaped and resemble sickle cells. Because cells are hard and sticky, they cause pain episodes and other health problems when they gather in different parts of the body. It also has a low ability to carry oxygen to human tissues, causing chronic fatigue.

“Sickle cells feel like jagged rocks crushing the inside of veins and crushing bones,” says Compton.

Sickle cells affect blacks in the United States disproportionately. According to the National Institutes of Health, 1 in 13 black babies are born with the genetic characteristics of sickle cells and 1 in 365 black babies are born with sickle cell disease.

For a long time, there was no cure for sickle cells other than regular blood transfusions, Sue said.

“I started getting blood transfusions when I was 13,” recalls Compton. “After that, I started to heal. I was able to go for about a month without being hospitalized. As I got older, that time became longer.”

In 1998, the FDA approved hydroxyurea, an oral drug that can reduce or prevent sickle cell complications in people with certain subtypes of the disease. But since then, Sue said there was a “long gap” in the new treatment.

It ended in 2017 with the approval of L-Glutamine Powder, which is sold under the Endari brand name. Patients sprinkle packets of this purified amino acid powder on food and drink twice daily, Sue said.

“In particular, it helps red blood cells become healthier and store better energy,” Sue said.

However, two true breakthroughs occurred during a pandemic in November 2019, and the FDA approved two new drugs, Adaveko and Oxbryta (voxelotor).

Jennis Nelson, program director at the University of Connecticut’s New England Sickle Cell Research Institute, says Adabeco essentially creates an “oil film” in the bloodstream that prevents diseased red blood cells from agglutinating. She also leads the care of Compton.

“It helps improve blood flow by making cells slippery rather than sticking to each other,” Sue said.

Show promise at a high price

Thanks to Adaveko, Compton only needs 7-4 units of blood every 4 weeks and doesn’t suffer from frequent pain episodes.

Another drug, Oxbrita, improves the ability of deformed red blood cells to retain oxygen, Nelson said.

“It can retain oxygen because it suppresses the deformation of red blood cells,” Nelson said. “Red blood cells can hold oxygen and can give it to tissues in the body.”

Because these drugs work in different ways, patients with sickle cell disease who are taking more than one are expected to enjoy additional benefits, Sue said.

Unfortunately, new drugs are expensive and insurers are resisting their payments, Sue said.

For example, Adakveo costs patients about $ 10,000 a month, Nelson said. It sounds like a lot of money, but it can be cheaper than a regular ER visit.

“If someone is hospitalized for a few days each month, it’s better to invest in preventing hospitalization rather than trying treatment after hospitalization,” Nelson said. ..

Nonetheless, insurers are stalling to accept new drugs.

“We have enormous difficulties in prescribing them and approving them,” Sue said. “This is a case-by-case issue for all prescriptions. It takes about two months to get approval. Then you need to receive a replacement or another prescription and repeat the same process.”

Experts hope that the track record of these drugs will lead insurers mercilessly.

Dr. Alexis Thompson, Dean of the Department of Hematology at Anne & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, said: “The natural history of sickle cell disease is devastating. It is necessary for all of us to work on modifying the natural history of the disease and really reducing suffering without thinking about where the opportunities for early intervention are. That is. “

Treatments for sickle cell disease have also made great strides, Sue added.

Porting requires caution, but improvements are progressing

For a long time, the only potential treatment was a complete bone marrow transplant from a genetically matched donor, usually a sibling, Sue said. Only children could cope with the stress of this treatment because the existing bone marrow had to be killed with chemotherapy before the transplant.

However, improved drugs that block immune system rejection are now available for transplantation in children with half-matched relatives. These drugs selectively block immune-attacking cells without harming healthy transplanted stem cells, Sue said.

For the past decade, even adult patients with sickle cell disease have been transplanted in a way that replaces most, but not all, of the human bone marrow.

“This is a mixture sufficient for the donor to supply most of the floating red blood cells, so a small portion of the host red blood cells, not the sickle cells, is significantly diluted,” Sue said. .. “This turned out to be successful and stable.”

In addition, five to seven research groups are working on what could be the ultimate treatment for sickle cells. This is gene therapy that takes your bone marrow and repairs it to remove the genetic abnormalities that cause the disease.

“You won’t have to look for a stem cell donor anymore,” Sue said. “You basically donate your own stem cells.”

Research efforts have focused on immobilizing stem cells by treating them with a recombinant virus or by using newly discovered methods of gene editing, Sue said. In both cases, the person’s bone marrow is removed, treated in the laboratory, and then returned to them.

These efforts face several hurdles, and gene therapy sometimes causes leukemia, such as in 2 out of 47 cases, Sue said.

“We need to continue working on ways to limit the side effects and toxicity of these approaches, but we can’t argue that the initial data are very noteworthy,” Thompson said.

Compton, the mother of a 9-year-old boy who is now healthy, hopes that these efforts will lead to healing, even if she does not expect to benefit at her age.

“I know about gene therapy and that,” Compton said. “I hope there are treatments available.”

