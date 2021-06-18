CDC reports an increase in case of RSV





(Edited News Release)-The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notifies clinicians and caregivers of increased seasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity in parts of the southern United States. Therefore, we have issued this health recommendation. Due to this increased activity, the CDC encourages a broader examination of RSV among patients with acute respiratory illness who are negative for the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2. RSV may be associated with serious illness in infants and the elderly. This health recommendation warns healthcare professionals, childcare providers, and caregiver staff not to report work in severe cases, even if the SARS-CoV-2 test is negative. Also plays. Background: RSV is a genus RNA virus Autopneumovirus, Family Pneumoviridae, It is mainly spread by respiratory droplets when coughing or sneezing, or by direct contact with a contaminated surface. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of 1 in the United States. Infants, toddlers, and the elderly with chronic medical conditions are at risk of serious illness due to RSV infection. In the United States, RSV infections occur primarily during the cold and flu seasons in the fall and winter. In April 2020, RSV activity declined rapidly due to the adoption of public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.4. RSV activity remained relatively low from May 2020 to March 2021 compared to the previous year.Observed an increase in RSV detection reported in National respiratory and intestinal virus monitoring system (NREVSS), a nationwide passive laboratory-based surveillance network. The CDC is part of HHS Region 4 (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee) and Region 6 (Arkansas) and is positive for both laboratory detection and antigen and PCR tests. We noticed an increase in the rate of detection. , Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas). Due to limited testing outside the normal RSV season, data is limited in some jurisdictions and may be incomplete in the last few weeks. At this time, it is not possible to reliably predict the extent, peak, or duration of activity, as the rise in activity during this season is a deviation from the typical circular pattern of RSV. Health officials also confirmed an increase in seasonal RSV circulation in parts of Australia in late 2020 and in South Africa in early 2021. RSV did not reach seasonal peak levels in most areas or resulted in widespread circulation. Older babies and toddlers are severely RSV-related because RSV circulation was reduced during the winter of 2020-2021 and likely had not been exposed to normal levels of RSV for the past 15 months. The risk of disease may be high. In infants younger than 6 months, RSV infection can cause symptoms of hypersensitivity, loss of appetite, malaise, and / or apnea with or without fever. Older babies and toddlers may have rhinorrhea and loss of appetite 1-3 days before coughing, followed by sneezing, fever, and sometimes wheezing. Symptoms in adults are usually consistent with upper respiratory tract infections such as rhinorrhea, sore throat, cough, headache, malaise, and fever. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection. Symptomatology management.. Recommendations Clinicians and caregivers should be aware of the typical clinical symptoms of RSV in different age groups. Clinicians should consider testing patients with the above age-specific symptoms for acute respiratory disease or non-SARS-CoV-2 respiratory pathogens such as RSV with a negative SARS-CoV-2 test. .. Real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) is a good method for testing respiratory viruses. Clinicians should report laboratory-identified RSV cases and suspected clusters of severe respiratory illness to local and state health departments, according to regular reporting requirements. Healthcare professionals, childcare providers, and caregiver staff should avoid reporting work during acute illness, even if the SARS-CoV-2 test is negative. Clinicians can check for weekly updates. NREVSS website Also, see monitoring data collected by local hospitals and health departments for information on local RSV circulation trends. For more information Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. all rights reserved.

