Coronavirus News Summary, June 5th to June 18th

Novavax is a two-dose protein-based vaccine against COVID-19 that is 100% effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and for large-scale human COVID-19 symptoms. It reports that it is 90.4% effective. the study. These studies of thousands of people in the United States and Mexico also show that the vaccine is highly effective against the SARS-CoV-2 mutant “alpha,” which was first identified in the United Kingdom. Was shown. Carl Zimmer reports at The New York Times (6/14/21). “Novavax will apply for approval in the UK, EU, India, South Korea, and perhaps the US,” he said. Unbiased SciPod posts (6/15/21).

A 6/17/21 Story by Tanya Luis Scientific American offers people to be vaccinated with COVID-19, including lottery tickets, college scholarships, train tickets, firearms, cash payments, cannabis joints, donuts, free travel, cruises, gift certificates, etc. Describes some of the incentives that have been offered. .. “Public health professionals are constantly using incentives to encourage people to quit smoking, exercise, etc.,” said the director of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Health Decision Sciences in the General Internal Medicine Department. An unpublished study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital suggests that incentives may effectively induce people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Lewis reports. However, the story suggests that the best incentive for some people is the opportunity to stop wearing masks and generally return to normal.

Some positive news for people who have transplanted organs and are taking immunosuppressive drugs: A third dose of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 is at least more antibody in organ transplant patients than the standard two. Formed a stronger immune response According to various reports, the dose was.The· Survey resultsA small study of patients who received a third dose this spring was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on 6/15/21. The findings are “part of a broader debate about when and when to provide additional doses to vulnerable individuals.” Written by Jennifer Kuzin Frankel in Science (6/14/21). In previous studies, double-dose COVID-19 vaccine-treated organ transplant patients were far less likely to develop protective antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 than the general population. Couzin-Frankel reports that a larger triple-dose study is underway in people with a weakened immune system. Medical oncologists at the University of Pennsylvania say they are less concerned about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine among cancer patients.The story then explains two Recently A study of cancer patients showing that they produced antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But one-third Research Couzin-Frankel reported that antibody levels in vaccinated cancer patients were much lower than in healthy families who were also vaccinated.

Unbiased SciPod posted some Useful information graphics Ongoing study of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years of age (6/11/21). According to the post, the dose was set based on an early small study of children (one-third of the dose for adults aged 5 to 11 years, the dose for adults aged 6 months to 5 years). One-tenth), researchers plan to enroll 4,500 children across 90 sites around the world for larger safety and efficacy studies. “Children have stronger elements of the immune system than adults. They may not need very high doses for protection. The age standard is not the physical size, but the immune system. It is related to the development of the “.” Results may be available this fall for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with the first batch from a study of children aged 5 to 11 scheduled for early September. Post states.

Almost a quarter of the US population infected with SARS-CoV-2 last year, including 19% of those who have never reported COVID-19 symptoms due to infection, are new within a month or more after recovery. I had a medical problem.Viruses, according to a large study of interest New York Times Pambelak (6/15/21). Belluck writes: “Affected were all ages, including children. Their most common new health problem was pain, including nerves and muscles. Dyspnea; high cholesterol; malaise and malaise; And high blood pressure. Other problems included intestinal symptoms. Migraine; skin problems; heart abnormalities; dyspnea; mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. ”This study was non-profitable. Conducted by the group FAIR Health, it did not have a formal review of defects by experts, but included an assessment of electronic health insurance records.

A 6/11/21 The story of Emily Antes The New York Times takes some evidence-based approaches that employers can take to reduce the risk of SARS-Cov-2 infection and other health problems when workers return to offices nationwide. I will. Employers say they need to wash away unused faucets and other plumbing to remove accumulated metal and Legionella colonies. Employers also say they need to upgrade their ventilation and filtration systems. The goal is to change the air 4 to 6 times an hour, which is equivalent to a complete refresh of the air in the room every 10 to 15 minutes. Portable air purifiers and “desktop-level HEPA filters” are also useful. And keep washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds each time. Advise the environmental microbiologist at Northwestern University cited in this story. Not a solution: desk shields (plexiglass barriers are a good idea in grocery stores), atomizers, fumigators, ionizers, ozone generators and other “air purifiers”, he said. In most non-medical or non-laboratory settings, wiping the surface with a bleach solution or disinfectant or wipe will rarely prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Also, inhaling these substances is harmful. “No. One is to get vaccinated,” said Joseph Allen of Harvard Public Health School.

The debate among scientists about whether SARS-CoV-2 spreads primarily by respiratory droplets that fall on the surface that people touch, or into the air, is the public to control the pandemic and prevent death. It hindered hygiene efforts. The impact on this discussion was very important. Wired’s Megan Molteni Writing (5/13/21) — Authorities need to know if public health messages should focus on hand washing and / or masking and quarantine, or both, especially before vaccines are available. As you may know, the general debate is over. The virus spreads mainly in the indoor air. But why did the researchers disagree until recently? Partly because all discussions on aerial SARS-CoV-2 were based on the assumption that only particles smaller than 5 microns can hang in the air. Large objects, also known as droplets, fall on the surface. But in reality, larger particles can remain suspended and behave like aerosols, known by many scientists and engineers written by Virginia Tech aerosol experts Linsey Marr, Morteni, and others. I will. Morteni’s story cleverly traces the events, conversations, and studies that have come to reveal the “five-micron boundary fallacy.” The protagonist of this fascinating story is Katie Randall, a graduate student specializing in detective work, who understands how knowledge is passed on through published research treatises.

According to guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April, international and domestic travel is a low-risk activity for people vaccinated with COVID-19 (so unfortunately this is a COVID-19 vaccinated 12). Not relevant for US children under the age of (not yet approved).In response to that update, The New York Times Ceylan Yeginsu Written answer Some of the recent questions that vaccinated travelers have (6/15/21). Summary of Answers (again, all this information is for vaccinated people in the United States): 1) Yes, you must wear a mask at the airport or on the plane. 2) No, no quarantine or testing is required for domestic travel unless required by the state or territory. 3) No, you do not need to be tested for coronavirus before leaving for an international destination. At least not in the United States. Please check your destination. 4) Yes, even if you are vaccinated, you need to be tested 3 days before you fly back to the United States. 5) Check List of countries that accept people from the United States Under certain conditions, including several destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute in Maryland are working on a vaccine that can protect us from all coronaviruses.with this 6/9/21 Podcast At Scientific American, Emily Mullins interviews Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, who leads the development of the so-called universal coronavirus vaccine at Walter Reed. The vaccine candidate being tested “combines nanoparticles from a blood protein called ferritin with a coronavirus protein.” (Sorry, I don’t know what that means.) Modjarrad is a peaplomer (a type of complex molecule found on the surface of all coronaviruses), the types of ferritin, and how to link them. It is said that 200 different combinations were finally obtained.Several species of animals, from rodents to sharks, are resistant to SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and their three variants. Vaccine candidates that have repeatedly triggered an immune response. The vaccine is currently being tested in a small group of humans. “If it works and is safe, it can provide the basis for a universal coronavirus vaccine,” says Mullin.

