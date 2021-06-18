Covid Leads to Gray Matter Loss, Cognitive Impact: Research | Latest News India





Covid-19 can have significant brain effects, even mild or moderate, according to a study conducted in the United Kingdom involving nearly 800 people, including pre-infection and post-infection brain scans. there is. Scans showed loss of gray matter, indicating damage, and the affected areas were associated with functions related to odor and taste, cognition and memory formation. Most of the patients tested had mild to moderate illness. “We identified a significant effect of Covid-19 on the brain with loss of gray matter in the parahippocampal gyrus, left orbitofrontal cortex, and left island. Researchers working with Oxford University have identified. Looking over the entire cortical surface, these results extended to the prefrontal cortex, parahippocampal gyrus, and temporal poles, in a report on medRxiv that has not yet been peer-reviewed. ” .. The study was conducted after researchers scrutinized data from 40,000 people at UK Biobank, a long-term, large repository of biomedical data and contacted volunteers. In total, 782 people who had previously undergone brain scans participated, of whom 394 were subsequently positive for Sars-Cov-2. Researchers used scans of these people before infection and then performed new scans. They compared both of these scans with the changes they saw in the control group. The rest of the people who didn’t have Covid-19 during the two sets of scans. “In total, 394 Covid-19 patients with image data available at both time points and 388 controls matched for age, gender, ethnicity, and elapsed time between the two scans were included in this study. Many of these have made it possible to detect subtle but consistently spatially distributed sites of injury caused by the disease, thus providing in vivo the possible routes of spread of the virus in the brain. “Emphasis on”, the author said. The authors stated that they found three major regions in both the parahippocampal gyrus, the lateral orbitofrontal cortex, and the upper island, which showed significant loss of gray matter in both thickness and volume. All of these were localized in the left hemisphere of the brain. The parahippocampal gyrus plays an important role in spatial memory and navigation. The orbitofrontal cortex is thought to play a role in higher cognition such as decision making, and Ueshima is part of an area that is not yet fully understood, but it plays a role in processing some sensory inputs and emotions. It is believed to be fulfilling. “Gray matter loss in the areas of the brain associated with taste and smell is consistent with the patient’s clinical symptoms. Taste and smell loss is one of the earliest symptoms in many Covid-19 patients. , Is one of the most sensitive markers of infection, “said Dr. Rajinder K Hamija, Dean of Neurology at Lady Hardinge Medical College. “One of our studies suggested that there are two mechanisms by which the virus can be used to affect the brain — either directly through the olfactory mucosa (the lining of the nasal cavity) or into the epithelial layer. Examinations before and after the Covid-19 scan of the blood vessels of the brain, which either form small blood clots, seem to support the first hypothesis … but what it is for Covid-19 patients. Further research is needed to understand what it means. Once destroyed, gray matter cannot be produced, but patients regain their olfactory and taste sensations in 4-6 weeks, “he added. Researchers found similar neurological features in a small group of 15 hospitalized people. “Comparison between a small number of patients admitted with Covid-19 and those who did not show similar patterns of olfactory and memory-related brain regions, especially in the left cerebral cortex, right hippocampus and amygdala. [as being affected], “They said.

..





