Memories not only help us remember the past, but also help us assess the situation on the spot.

Scientists have long known that the hippocampus of the brain is essential for long-term memory. A new Northwestern medical study now finds that the hippocampus also plays a role in short-term memory and guides decision-making.

The findings reveal how the hippocampus contributes to memory and exploration, and may lead to treatments that restore hippocampal function that affects neurodegenerative diseases such as memory-related aging and dementia. The study authors said.

In this study, scientists monitored participants’ brain activity and tracked eye movements by looking at a variety of complex photographs. Scientists say that when we visually scan the environment and absorb new information, the hippocampus is activated, using short-term memory to better process the new visual information and quickly reassess the situation. I found that I could do it.

How our memory helps us scan new environments

Imagine walking down the street and noticing a car parked awkwardly on the lawn of your neighbor. Maybe you will immediately reject it and move on. But when you see an ambulance and a fire engine approaching your location, you connect the dots and look back to see the scene of the accident. The hippocampus can re-examine the car and form a lasting memory of the accident by using short-term memory to guide where it is looking.













In a short explanatory video, scientists explain how scientists tracked eye movements and analyzed electrical brain activity in their studies. Credits: Kristin Samuelson / Northwestern University

“At any time, your brain rapidly begins eye movements that you aren’t normally aware of,” said corresponding author James Craigel, a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “Our findings suggest that the hippocampus uses memory to tell where your eyes look, thereby preparing your visual system to learn and reassess our environment on the fly. doing.

“If you don’t look back and see the crash, you may not encode that important information, Short-term memory The search allows you to combine those clues and remember the details that provide greater memory clues. It all comes down to building connections between these different elements. This allows you to remember them later in a much easier way. “

This study will be published in the journal on June 18th Science Advances..

“These findings emphasize that hippocampal-dependent memory is usually considered a thing of the past, but in fact it works at the moment of optimizing our behavior and decision-making,” medical science said. Joel Voss, an associate professor of social sciences and senior research author, said. , Neurology, and Feinberg’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. “This is the key to understanding the functioning of the hippocampus and developing effective treatments for memory loss.”

“It’s as if you’re using your memory to plan what you expect, and when it doesn’t match what you’re actually deploying, your hippocampus is your current about what’s happening. It is activated to reassess and update perceptions, “Kragel said.

Track eye movements to learn more about memory

The study was conducted in patients with epilepsy who were undergoing neurosurgery monitoring at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital to determine the cause of the seizures. They had electrodes implanted in the brain to map the activity of the brain associated with seizures. During their stay in the epilepsy monitoring unit, participants perform memory tasks and are complex with multiple people and things (eg, people sitting on a park bench with food on a table, what is happening in the background). I looked up the list of scenes. Memory test.

During the test, participants showed whether the presented scene was old or new. Throughout the task, the author recorded eye movements and neural activity simultaneously to correlate hippocampal activity with memory-based behavior.

When studying the scene for the first time, participants often turned their eyes back to where they had just seen hundreds of milliseconds ago. These “revisits” Eye movement Enhancing the spatiotemporal memory of the scene (remembering where the object was placed or the sequence in which something happened).The record of the brain brain The network involved in the generation of these “revisits” as the hippocampal activity changed shortly before execution.increase of Brain activity Craigel believes that subsequent revisits can form a lasting memory of the scene and its elements.

“This is Kaiba Memory Deploy over just a few hundred milliseconds during ongoing action. This is surprising given the time course of its involvement. Long-term memory Searches are usually considered days to years, “says Voss.

For more information:

JE Kragel et al. , “Rapid adjustment of effective learning by the human hippocampus”. Science Advances (2021). JE Kragel et al. , “Rapid adjustment of effective learning by the human hippocampus”.(2021). Advances.sciencemag.org/lookup… .1126 / sciadv.abf7144