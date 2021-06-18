More new Brunswickers can increase the second COVID-19 infection.Friday’s three new cases

More residents of Halifax-New Brunswick are eligible to reschedule a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier.

New Brands Wicker, first taken before May 15th, through participating pharmacies or Vitalité or Horizon Health Network Clinic..

Dorothy Shepherd, New Brunswick Health Minister, said: “For this reason, we are pleased to expand our eligibility so that more Newbrands Wickers can book a second dose.”

Health officials in New Brunswick said on Monday, June 21, that the eligibility for a second appointment will be extended to everyone as long as at least 28 days have passed since the first dose was received. I will.

“At this point, it’s most important to ensure that all New Brandswickers are fully vaccinated once they qualify for a second dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer. Stated. “COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives, but as vaccinations continue to increase, the severity of the virus will decrease and hospitalizations and deaths will decrease.”

New Brands Wickers will be required to bring a signed consent form, a Medicare card, and a copy of the vaccination record provided after the first dose to receive the second dose.

Public health also requires residents to book at the same pharmacy or clinic where they first took it, if possible.

Reservations for those who have not yet taken their first dose will continue to be available to all New Brands Wickers over the age of 12 through the clinics of local health authorities and participating pharmacies.

If you receive Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can book either vaccine on your second dose. They work the same way and have a similar level of safety and effectiveness.

We recommend that you receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on the first dose and, if you are under 55 years of age, the mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) as the second dose, unless contraindicated. If you are 55 years or older, you can get a second dose of AstraZeneca or the mRNA vaccine.

3 new cases

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all occurring in the Fredericton region of the state (Zone 3).

The case involves two people in their 70s and an individual in their 80s.

Public health says all three cases are intimate contact with previously reported infectious diseases.

Nine previously reported cases in New Brunswick are now considered resolved and the total number of active cases has dropped to 54.

Number of revised cases

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick has been revised according to public health.

Health officials say the previously identified case was removed from the list because the lab confirmed it was a false positive.

“This incident was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton area),” the state wrote in a news release.

NBCOVID-19 Case data

A cumulative total of 2,311 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 2,211 people have recovered and 45 have died in the state from COVID-19.

Currently, a total of eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of whom are in New Brunswick, and two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

According to public health, 916 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Thursday, for a total of 352,506 tests since the pandemic began.

Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.

Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 474 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 295 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 436 confirmed cases (30 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 752 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Area: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 130 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 39 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Vaccine renewal

New Brunswick COVID-19 Online Dashboard It provides up-to-date information on the amount of vaccine given so far.

As of Friday, New Brunswick has received 636,010 COVID-19 vaccines.

Of these, about 75.9% are the first dose and 15.9% are the second dose.

Yellow level reminder

All New Brunswick remains at yellow recovery levels under state orders.