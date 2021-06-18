Health
More new Brunswickers can increase the second COVID-19 infection.Friday’s three new cases
More residents of Halifax-New Brunswick are eligible to reschedule a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier.
New Brands Wicker, first taken before May 15th, through participating pharmacies or Vitalité or Horizon Health Network Clinic..
Dorothy Shepherd, New Brunswick Health Minister, said: “For this reason, we are pleased to expand our eligibility so that more Newbrands Wickers can book a second dose.”
Health officials in New Brunswick said on Monday, June 21, that the eligibility for a second appointment will be extended to everyone as long as at least 28 days have passed since the first dose was received. I will.
“At this point, it’s most important to ensure that all New Brandswickers are fully vaccinated once they qualify for a second dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer. Stated. “COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives, but as vaccinations continue to increase, the severity of the virus will decrease and hospitalizations and deaths will decrease.”
New Brands Wickers will be required to bring a signed consent form, a Medicare card, and a copy of the vaccination record provided after the first dose to receive the second dose.
Public health also requires residents to book at the same pharmacy or clinic where they first took it, if possible.
Reservations for those who have not yet taken their first dose will continue to be available to all New Brands Wickers over the age of 12 through the clinics of local health authorities and participating pharmacies.
If you receive Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can book either vaccine on your second dose. They work the same way and have a similar level of safety and effectiveness.
We recommend that you receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on the first dose and, if you are under 55 years of age, the mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) as the second dose, unless contraindicated. If you are 55 years or older, you can get a second dose of AstraZeneca or the mRNA vaccine.
3 new cases
New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all occurring in the Fredericton region of the state (Zone 3).
The case involves two people in their 70s and an individual in their 80s.
Public health says all three cases are intimate contact with previously reported infectious diseases.
Nine previously reported cases in New Brunswick are now considered resolved and the total number of active cases has dropped to 54.
Number of revised cases
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick has been revised according to public health.
Health officials say the previously identified case was removed from the list because the lab confirmed it was a false positive.
“This incident was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton area),” the state wrote in a news release.
NBCOVID-19 Case data
A cumulative total of 2,311 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.
A total of 2,211 people have recovered and 45 have died in the state from COVID-19.
Currently, a total of eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of whom are in New Brunswick, and two of whom are in the intensive care unit.
According to public health, 916 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Thursday, for a total of 352,506 tests since the pandemic began.
Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.
Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 474 confirmed cases (3 active cases)
Zone 2 – St. John Region: 295 confirmed cases (no active cases)
Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 436 confirmed cases (30 active cases)
Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 752 confirmed cases (1 active case)
Zone 5 – Campbellton Area: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)
Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 130 confirmed cases (19 active cases)
Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 39 confirmed cases (1 active case)
Vaccine renewal
New Brunswick COVID-19 Online Dashboard It provides up-to-date information on the amount of vaccine given so far.
As of Friday, New Brunswick has received 636,010 COVID-19 vaccines.
Of these, about 75.9% are the first dose and 15.9% are the second dose.
Yellow level reminder
All New Brunswick remains at yellow recovery levels under state orders.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]