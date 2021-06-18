Health
The fight against Postcovid Syndrome continues as the pandemic in the United States slows
In the case of Saag, Covid-19 wasn’t too bad and had to be hospitalized, but he was quarantined in his room for 15 days and got better.
The fog in his brain continued. He was easily out of breath. His heart moved violently. These symptoms lasted 6 weeks after infection.
Saag said he had met other patients with advanced symptoms.
“They went to their provider who said this was in your head, or this isn’t a worry, but it was pretty profound,” Saag said.
Some people improve naturally over time, while others can treat their symptoms, but for others, recovery remains elusive.
Almost consistent with 100 symptoms
Symptoms are inconsistent. Doctors cannot predict what symptoms someone will have or who will. Symptoms can also change over time or disappear and then return.
“We first try to control the symptoms, then use it as a bridge to more physically rejuvenate the symptoms and then treat all possible factors,” Miglis said.
However, not all symptoms can be easily dealt with. “There isn’t really a single cure for the underlying disease because we don’t yet know the cause of the underlying disease,” Miglis said.
Millions can be affected
“There are probably a lot of people who have this and aren’t identified. That’s one question. How do you come up with the criteria for what it means to be a long-haul carrier?” Jason said. Said. “There isn’t much consensus at this point. This is a problem.”
Who is the long-haul carrier?
A FAIR Health study examining insurance records from February to December 2020 found that post-Covid conditions were more common in more severe Covid-19 patients, but were “significant” in asymptomatic cases. The proportion also had long-term symptoms. More research is needed, it said.
Most of the postcovid conditions studied were more common in women, yet there were 12 more common symptoms among men.
“In fact, I’m surprised that there are a lot of people who don’t have the underlying condition, such as two young marathon runners in their twenties and thirties. One, he returns in a post-Covid state. “Saag said about some of the patients he treated.
What is going on
The American Medical Association policy adopted this week also called for more funding for research, prevention, management and treatment.
Postcovid Clinic sees signs of hope
“When I was talking to the media three months ago, I think everyone is improving. I’m encouraged by how they’re improving, but no one is better than Covid.” Said Purtino. “Now, after months of completing this, we say that dozens of individuals who are now discharged feel the same as they did before Covid. This is a new development.”
For many patients, it has never been easier. On average, he said it was 100 days of treatment. “It’s a long process, a very slow, very gradual treatment, twice a week, and people make many behavioral and life adjustments along the way to avoid triggering and exacerbating symptoms. Must be, “Purtino said. “But as you know, we are very encouraged to finally gain traction.”
“It’s kind of painful. When I remove the cast, I’m not ready to run right away. I need to rehabilitate and it makes me uncomfortable, but it will. It will improve.” ..
Another category of patients develops more lung-specific treatable symptoms, such as asthma.
“Everything from the brain to the feet can be affected,” said Galiatsatos. Some people need mental health care.
“Patients in the last category we see have symptoms that do not fit into the actual disease process we are aware of,” said Galiatsatos. He tells them they will understand it together.
One patient he treated was compared to how a good doctor treated AIDS in the 1980s.
“Sometimes we have to think of the best way to get a little help out of the box,” said Galliazzatos. “But I’m sure I can.”
..
