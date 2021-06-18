Local News: COVID is becoming more active and new variants are on the market (6/18/21)

Delta mutants considered to be the predominant strain in the region

Barry County added 29 new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases last week, and officials say the delta variant of the virus is now the predominant strain in southwestern Missouri.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, shows increased transmission and is believed to be the reason for the recent increase in cases in the United Kingdom. According to Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, as of Sunday, it accounted for about 10.3% of US COVID cases, and its outbreak.info tracks variants throughout the pandemic. doing.

?? We have seen a considerable surge [in cases and positive tests] Recently, it seems to be in line with other counties in southwestern Missouri, but said David Compton, director of emergency administration at Barry County. Based on studies and sampling of COVID-positive patients, the delta mutant is currently the predominant strain. I’m hitting people who haven’t been vaccinated quite hard.

Vaccinated people are still catching mutants, according to Compton, because the vaccine is at least 94% effective in preventing serious illness and death.

?? Seems to be effective in preventing serious illness and death ?? Compton said. ?? The majority of critical care patients are not vaccinated. Vaccinated people can catch all kinds of COVIDs, but catching varieties has absolute benefits.

According to a study, Delta variants are 60% more infectious than the first Alpha variant found in the United Kingdom, according to Compton. The alpha variant was 50 percent more contagious than the original strain of virus.

?? Vaccination is important for everyone ?? Compton said. There seemed to be some early thoughts that the Delta variant was hitting young people hard, but I’m not sure if it really correlates with age or vaccination status. ..

According to the Barry County Health Department and the Barry County Emergency Management Agency, 3,242 (+29) positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

As of June 16, a total of 32 (+6) were considered active cases alone and 2 were hospitalized (-2). Over 50 close contacts are (even) isolated in their homes.

No new deaths have occurred since mid-March. The total number of deaths in the county was 59, and all who died were over 41 years old.

Of the deaths, 24 (even) were residents of a long-term care facility and 35 (even) lived independently in their homes. A total of 54 people (even numbers) were suffering from underlying health. By gender, 37 (even) men and 22 (even) women died.

Barry County has a mortality rate of 1.8% (death as a percentage of positive cases) and a survival rate of 98.2%. The county mortality rate (death as a percentage of the population) is 0.16%.

A total of 3,151 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 23 from June 9.

A total of 28,680 Barry County residents were tested. This represents 30.9 percent of the county’s population. 3,242 positives make up 9% of the county’s population, with an overall positive test rate of 11.30% (+.04). The weekly positive test rate is 21.17 percent (+16.68).

Vaccinations initiated in the county include at least those who received the first dose, number 11,068, increase 143, and people who make up 30.9 percent of the county’s total population. About 20% of the county consists of about 7,177 children under the age of 16 who are not eligible for the vaccine. If those people are not counted, about 38.5 percent of eligible adults are vaccinated.

Pfizer is also currently approved to vaccinate children over the age of 12. This may increase the overall proportion as the ages of vaccinated children are not classified. The numbers for people eligible for vaccination are based on estimates from US Census Bureau numbers.

According to the Lawrence County Health Department, as of June 11, there were 39 active cases (+8 from June 4), a total of 3,598 (+40) confirmed cases, for a total of 3,457 (+32). ) People have recovered from the virus. A total of 102 people (even numbers) have died in Lawrence County.

According to Johns Hopkins University follow-up, there were 517,027 confirmed cases and 9,224 deaths in Missouri across the state as of June 16, with a mortality rate of 1.8% (98.2% survival). Nationally, there are 33,489,604 positives and 600,429 deaths, a percentage of 1.8 percent (98.2 percent survival). State and country recovery figures are not provided.

State and national mortality rates are 0.15% and 0.18%, respectively.

Throughout the state, 2,647,276 people have begun vaccination, accounting for 43.1 percent of the total population and 53.5 percent of the population aged 18 and over.

The CDC ?? s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System shows 72 events in which death was reported as a result, probably associated with the vaccine. The report is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine was the cause of death.

The number of reported deaths in the state accounts for 0.003 percent of the total number of vaccinated people.

The age range for Barry County cases is as follows: 657 (+5) accounts under the age of 25, 701 (+4) for 25-40, 978 (+14) for 41-60, 61- and -906 (+10) accounts.

By gender, female cases increased from 1,753 to 1,770 and male cases increased from 1,460 to 1,472.

Community expansion remains the leading cause in 3,226 causative cases, with the other 16 (even) due to travel. Companies in multiple regions are affected by COVID-19.

No collective healthcare facility has had new cases in the last 13 weeks, and no community company has more than 10 known active cases.

As of June 16, the county adjacent to Barry County has reported the following incidents: Stone, 2,236; McDonald’s, 2,121; Newton, 4,479; Benton (Arkansas), 22,190; Carol (Ark), 2,394.

Barry County’s unemployment rate, with the latest data from April, has dropped to 3.8% in the county, 0.1% lower than the previous 3.9% in October 2020. It was 4.3% in February 2020, but peaked at 10% in May 2020.

COVID-19 may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure and symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose. Nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or odor.

People who appear to have symptoms of COVID-19 should be at home, call their health care provider, and wear a mask when they are near someone who does not live in the same house.

The Barry County Phase 2 Mitigation Rule expired on March 31st. This means that the service provider’s source control masking requirement is gone. Physical distances, fabric surface covers, and enhanced hygiene practices continue to be recommended in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov / coronavirus, call the Barry County Health Department (417-847-2114), or call the Missouri DHSS 24-hour hotline number (877-435-8411). please.