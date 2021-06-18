Health
New York’s “Vaccination Access Desert” may limit the capture of COVID-19 shots
June 18 (UPI)- COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) An analysis released Friday shows that the “Vaccination Access Desert” exists in New York City and is believed to be fully vaccinated by more than half of the population. JAMA network open Found.
As of March 10, there were an average of four vaccination sites near the city’s autonomous region of Brooklyn, which has less than 40% of the white population.
However, on average, there were six vaccination sites in areas with a white population of over 40%.
According to researchers, these were neighborhoods with similar total population densities.
Disparities have also been observed along socio-economic lines, with one vaccination site for every 11,300 people per square mile in areas with high poverty rates and one vaccination site for every 6,800 people per square mile in areas with low poverty rates. There were two vaccination sites.
“Vaccine access was low in neighborhoods consisting of the majority of Hispanic / Latino and black individuals, and in poverty-intensive neighborhoods,” study co-author Natasha Williams told UPI. I told you by email.
“Unfortunately, this exacerbates the historical tendency of disadvantages … and raises the question of whether the principles of impartiality were really taken into account,” said Williams, an assistant professor of health and behavior at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Said.
Vaccine impartiality was the focus of the National Forum on COVID-19 vaccines. Virtual conference Doctors, nurses, public health professionals, etc. hosted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February.
At that time, about 65 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were distributed. However, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly two-thirds of those who received the first dose of either vaccine were white, 9% were Hispanic, and 6% were black.
People living in poorer areas had to travel farther to receive COVID-19 shots. This was because many people had vaccination sites compared to those who lived in areas with low poverty rates. A quarter mile of their home.
Many people rely on public transport to travel through expensive cities with heavy traffic and limited parking.
“It’s natural to read our study and think about transportation barriers, but focusing solely on transportation access increases vaccine intake among underserved people. It won’t be, “Williams said.
“We need to ensure that transportation to vaccination sites is available to home-based individuals, people with disabilities and low-income groups. At the same time, how to incorporate a coordinated vaccination program within the community. Should be considered, “she said.
As a result, infection rates are high in areas with high poverty rates, 10% of coronavirus tests return to positive, and vaccination rates are low, researchers say.
Despite these disparities, New York City has fully vaccinated more than 51% of its population by Thursday, based on city health figures.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 44% of the US population was fully vaccinated until Thursday.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the second COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the first dose.
“The state is focusing on reopening, but now is the time to prioritize the needs of these communities. [and] Focus on vaccine fairness. “
“Efforts to tackle vaccination must be done in collaboration with local community organizations, churches and trusted sources,” she said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]exbulletin.com