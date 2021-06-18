New York’s “Vaccination Access Desert” may limit the capture of COVID-19 shots

June 18 (UPI)- COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) An analysis released Friday shows that the “Vaccination Access Desert” exists in New York City and is believed to be fully vaccinated by more than half of the population. JAMA network open Found.

As of March 10, there were an average of four vaccination sites near the city’s autonomous region of Brooklyn, which has less than 40% of the white population.

However, on average, there were six vaccination sites in areas with a white population of over 40%.

According to researchers, these were neighborhoods with similar total population densities.

Disparities have also been observed along socio-economic lines, with one vaccination site for every 11,300 people per square mile in areas with high poverty rates and one vaccination site for every 6,800 people per square mile in areas with low poverty rates. There were two vaccination sites.

“Vaccine access was low in neighborhoods consisting of the majority of Hispanic / Latino and black individuals, and in poverty-intensive neighborhoods,” study co-author Natasha Williams told UPI. I told you by email.

“Unfortunately, this exacerbates the historical tendency of disadvantages … and raises the question of whether the principles of impartiality were really taken into account,” said Williams, an assistant professor of health and behavior at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Said.

Vaccine impartiality was the focus of the National Forum on COVID-19 vaccines. Virtual conference Doctors, nurses, public health professionals, etc. hosted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February.

At that time, about 65 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were distributed. However, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly two-thirds of those who received the first dose of either vaccine were white, 9% were Hispanic, and 6% were black.

People living in poorer areas had to travel farther to receive COVID-19 shots. This was because many people had vaccination sites compared to those who lived in areas with low poverty rates. A quarter mile of their home.

Many people rely on public transport to travel through expensive cities with heavy traffic and limited parking.

“It’s natural to read our study and think about transportation barriers, but focusing solely on transportation access increases vaccine intake among underserved people. It won’t be, “Williams said.

“We need to ensure that transportation to vaccination sites is available to home-based individuals, people with disabilities and low-income groups. At the same time, how to incorporate a coordinated vaccination program within the community. Should be considered, “she said.

As a result, infection rates are high in areas with high poverty rates, 10% of coronavirus tests return to positive, and vaccination rates are low, researchers say.

Despite these disparities, New York City has fully vaccinated more than 51% of its population by Thursday, based on city health figures.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 44% of the US population was fully vaccinated until Thursday.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the second COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the first dose.

“The state is focusing on reopening, but now is the time to prioritize the needs of these communities. [and] Focus on vaccine fairness. “

“Efforts to tackle vaccination must be done in collaboration with local community organizations, churches and trusted sources,” she said.