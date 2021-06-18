Californians now have online access to COVID vaccine records





California officials announced on Friday how residents would have digital access to COVID-19 vaccine records. Records that can be used to gain access to businesses and events that require full vaccination proof can be found by visiting myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. “This tool is a convenient option for COVID-19 vaccinated Californians to access their records from the state’s immunization registration system,” the California Public Health Service said in a news release. The State Department of Health recommends that Californians continue to hold paper cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If one of the state’s approximately 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces a paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.” California epidemiist ​​Ericapan. He said in a prepared statement: Here’s how to access the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Records: A person can use their name, date of birth, email or mobile phone associated with the vaccine records. Enter the number.-Numeric PIN, the user will receive a link to the vaccine record that will open after the PIN is re-entered. The record will have the same information (name, date of birth, vaccine) as the paper CDC vaccine card. The date of vaccination, vaccine manufacturer) will be displayed. It also includes a QR code that allows you to read the same details with a QR scanner. “Once you receive a digital record, you will take a screenshot of the information and put it on your phone file or camera roll. It’s a good idea to save it, “said the State Health Department release. not to mention. Gavin Newsom avoided calling a passport for a digitally recorded vaccine. “It’s not a passport. It’s not required. Now we have an electronic version of that paper version,” he said earlier this week. With an increase in 19 infectious diseases and vaccinations, California has lifted many pandemic-related restrictions this week. Unvaccinated people now need to wear masks, but vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor locations. In some places, such as mass transit and medical facilities, everyone needs to keep wearing a mask. Companies can operate with an honor system in terms of who needs to wear a mask, wear a face cover, or use a vaccine verification system. This week, state regulators have approved rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedom both inside and outside of work. However, employers can choose to mask everyone, with or without vaccination.

