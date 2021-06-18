Brain memory center is also the key to real-time decision making

June 18 (UPI)- The hippocampus, one of the largest regions of the brain, is primarily known as the epicenter of long-term memory, but also handles other tasks.

In a new study, researchers emphasize the importance of the hippocampus to short-term and spatial memory, as well as real-time decision making.

Latest findings-released on Friday Journal Science Advances -Suggests that well-studied areas of the brain are essential to our navigational abilities.

Experiments have shown that when research volunteers scan their surroundings and incorporate navigation clues, the hippocampus revives with neural activity. That is, it examines and classifies short-term memory and visual information that the brain uses to make decisions on the fly.

“At any time, your brain rapidly begins eye movements that you aren’t usually aware of,” research-responsive author James Craigel said in a press release.

“Our findings suggest that the hippocampus uses memory to tell where your eyes look, thereby stimulating the visual system to learn and reassess our environment on the fly. “We are,” said Craigel, a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine.

The hippocampus not only determines whether to turn left or right, but also helps the brain build a connection between separate but related visual stimuli.

Suppose a person is walking down the street and sees a diagonal car parked in the middle of his neighbor’s front yard. It’s strange, but on a busy morning, the images are quickly pushed away.

After a while, a fire engine and an ambulance run up. Without the hippocampus, the brain may not be able to associate these two short-term memories.

But if the hippocampus is working, one can connect the dots and rethink the car we saw a while ago.

With the help of the hippocampus, these two short-term memories become long-term memory.

“If you don’t look back and see the crash, you may not encode that important information, but you can use a short-term memory search to combine those clues and remember the details that give you bigger memory clues. “I will,” said Kragel. “It all comes down to building connections between these different elements, which allows us to remember them later in a much easier way.”

Kaiba can still travel the path of memory to nostalgic fantasies, but new research shows that memory creation and memory processing play an important role in the ability to process the experience of the visual moment. Suggests.

“this [understanding] It is the key to understanding the functioning of the hippocampus and developing effective treatments for memory disorders, “said research author Joel Joel, an associate professor of medical social sciences, neurology, psychiatry and behavioral sciences in Feinberg. The boss says.

“It’s as if you’re using your memory to plan what you expect, and when it doesn’t match what you’re actually deploying, your hippocampus is your current about what’s happening. It is activated to reassess and update perceptions, “Kragel said.

For this study, researchers recruited epilepsy patients who came to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital to determine the neurological origin of the seizures.

While the volunteers were in the epilepsy monitoring unit and connected to the electrodes, the researchers had them perform a memory task.

Each survey participant scans a series of complex scenes, each featuring a variety of people and things, such as a person sitting at a picnic table going to the park or having lunch as a pet plays in the background. Made to do. After that, a memory quiz was given to the volunteers.

During the quiz, volunteers were asked if the scene they saw was old or new. In addition to recording brain activity, researchers monitored eye movements in study participants.

Scientists have discovered that while studying the scene for the first time, participants regularly retrain their eyes where they saw them just a few milliseconds ago.

The electrodes showed a pattern of hippocampal neural activity that shifted just prior to these “revisited” eye movements. In addition, brain activity continued to increase after each revisit.

“This shows that the hippocampal contribution to memory develops over just a few hundred milliseconds during ongoing behavior. This is the normal number of time course of its involvement commonly found in long-term memory searches. It’s amazing considering that it’s considered to be a few years from the day, “Voss said.

According to researchers, the latest insights into hippocampal function may ultimately stimulate new treatments for age-related memory loss and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.