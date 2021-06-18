Patients Detained As Brain Tumor Drug Prices Rise To $ 1,000 Per Tablet-Consumer Health News





Friday, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Manufacturers of the expensive brain tumor drug Gleostine have removed it from Medicare’s drug rebate program. This is a move that can have disastrous consequences for some patients. NextSource Biotechnology drugs are used to treat glioblastoma and other brain cancers and can cost as much as $ 1,000 per capsule. Gleostine’s patent has expired, but there is no generic version. CBS News report. The company’s decision, which means a limited number of approved chemotherapy, has been criticized by brain tumor specialists and patient supporters. “The decision to withdraw from the public health insurance program weakens the safety net for vulnerable brain tumor patients who already have few treatment options,” said David Allons, CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society. CBS Money Watch.. “NextSource will rejoin these programs and help reduce barriers for patients in need of access to this treatment, and for researchers and clinical trial participants participating in important and ongoing brain tumor studies. I highly recommend that. “ “Lomustine [Gleostine] Is one of the three FDA-approved chemotherapy for glioblastoma patients, most patients receive first-line temozolomide chemotherapy when the tumor progresses. The median age of glioblastoma patients is 65 years. In short, the decision not to participate in the Medicare program affects half of the glioblastoma population, “said Patrick Wen, MD, director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana Faber Cancer Institute.Boston said CBS Money Watch.. “The only other treatment is Avastin. Lomustine is also the standard treatment used in the control group of most recurrent glioblastoma clinical trials, and the lack of easy access to this drug is better for this. Catastrophic cancer has a significant impact on research to find a cure. “ CBS News paper

