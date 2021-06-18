Door prize, live performance at BC Vaccine Clinic hosting “Vax-a-thon” all night this weekend





Vancouver-The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Sally, British Columbia will feature door prizes and live music this weekend during the so-called “Vax-a-thon”, which will last for more than 24 hours. Health officials want about 7,000 initial doses of the vaccine during the vaccination blitz at the Guildford Recreation Center on 105th Avenue. According to Fraser Health, the event will begin Saturday at 11am and will “shift to overnight mask removal” around 8pm. “Wear the nicest mask and be impressed, or just come when you go to the night vaccination clinic,” health officials said in a news release. “After receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, take down the red carpet and pose for the photo at the selfie station to commemorate the moment.” According to Fraser Health, people over the age of 12 who have not received their first dose can either pre-register with Vax-a-thon or attempt same-day booking “as soon as they are out of stock.” Health officials also encouraged people to celebrate Father’s Day by arranging to take pictures at the clinic with their father on Sunday. Earlier this month, the Manitoba government announced a vaccine lottery offering nearly $ 2 million in prizes and scholarships as an incentive for residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At the time, British Columbia’s Prime Minister John Horgan said he didn’t think his state would need such a program. “I don’t want to jinx, but I believe I can reach my goal without incentives,” Hogan added. “In that regard, I’m not going to rule it out.”

