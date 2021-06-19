Press statement on trade negotiations between UK and New Zealand





OConnors’ visit closes the fifth round of talks, and strong progress has been made across the deal, not agreeing on key issues including disputes, transparency and reaching consensus on gender equality. The two countries agreed to accelerate negotiations to finalize the details of the deal.

Both countries want high-quality, inclusive free trade agreements that support jobs, expand consumer choice and provide more opportunities in key industries such as services, digital trade and the green economy.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

We have strengthened our negotiations and moved closer to an agreement for both sides. Thanks to Damien for the progress we’ve made over the past few days.

Both sides are working towards a modern and liberal agreement that creates a closer bond between the democracy of the two islands, which believes in free and fair trade. I’m strongly pushing UK interests in areas such as services, mobility and investment, and I want deals that cut export tariffs, make it easier for service providers to sell to New Zealand and ship to domestic consumers.

The transaction will be an important step towards joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free-trade area worth over 500 million consumers, a $9 trillion free trade area, that will enable our farmers, manufacturers and service companies to sell to some of the largest and fastest growing. It will open up new opportunities. world market.

background

New Zealand is already an important partner of the UK and trade agreements could further strengthen its trade relations worth 2.3 billion in 2020.

The contract eliminates tariffs on UK and New Zealand goods such as New Zealand Marlborough wines and UK McVities Digestives biscuits, allowing the product to be delivered to shoppers at significantly lower costs.

Opportunities also include additional access to UK services and investments, including mobility, professional qualifications and investment screening criteria.

The Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand will open another important gateway to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), a nine-trillion free trade area in 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including New Zealand and Australia. Two-thirds of the world’s middle class is expected to be in Asia by 2030 – farmers, manufacturers and service companies.

New Zealand and the UK also share a special ambition to work together to lead the fight against climate change and promote clean growth through trade that makes a significant contribution to the recovery of the low-carbon economy.

Contracts allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to export more goods and services to New Zealand.

We will not sign trade deals that undermine high environmental protection and food standards. We are world leaders in this field and will not change.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss and OConnor had a private dinner at the New Zealand House yesterday before starting their conversation.

In addition to bilateral free trade agreements, International Trade Minister Truss and OConnor also discussed other trade topics such as CPTPP and WTO reforms.

New Zealand’s cabinet minister is visiting abroad for the first time since New Zealand closed its borders due to the coronavirus.

