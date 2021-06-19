Offers us marital anguish and a trip to Europe





Paris, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona. the Louvre, the Rijksmuseum, the Academy, the Miro museum. Bistros, trattorias, canals, picturesque hotels, cocktails, dazzling sunshine on the sparkling Mediterranean.

It sounds like the prepandemic vacation of a thousand fantasies, and it is. In the four-part miniseries Us, which airs Sunday on PBS Masterpiece, Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Saskia Reeves (Luther) play the roles of Douglas and Connie Petersen, a middle-aged married couple with their cranky teenage son. , Albie (Tom Taylor), on a major European tour before leaving home to study photography at university.

There is just a small catch; Connie told Douglas their marriage was over. And Douglas is determined to change his mind.

Adapted by British writer David Nicholls, from his own Booker-nominated novel of the same name, and shot between July and October 2019, Us is a gentle but penetrating look at the passage of time and how relationships harden. Like the book, the series swings between the present and flashbacks that show how young Douglas (Iain De Caestecker) and Connie (Gina Bramhill) met. He is a biochemist, inhibited, orderly and risk averse. She is an artist, impulsive and who likes to have fun. (When she offers him medication the first time they meet, he says: No thanks, I took an indigestion pill.)

They have an opposite-attraction relationship, eventually marry, and have a baby girl, who dies a few days after birth. Later they have Albie. But as their son prepares to leave the house, Connie decides she should follow suit. I want change, she says to Douglas, who looks at her blankly.

In a phone interview, Nicholls said the inspiration for the novel came from the book tours he undertook while promoting his bestseller One Day, which was turned into a film starring Anne Hathaway. and Jim Sturgess. I didn’t really travel to Europe until I was 30, partly because I couldn’t afford it, but also because I felt intimidated, Nicholls said. Then on a book tour, I rushed through all of these wonderful cities and really fell in love with them.

Us, his next novel, was a love letter to Europe, he said, written with the belief that Brexit would not happen.

Of course, he finally did. But by the time the series aired on the BBC last September, the pandemic had supplanted the complications of Brexit, and Britain was still partly on lockdown. Rather than a love letter to Europe, Nicholls said regretfully, the series has become a love letter to leave home.

Critics fainted at the unmasked, hand sanitizer-less vision of people jumping in and out of trains, walking through crowded squares, and making impulsive decisions. Should they see the Mona Lisa? wrote Rebecca Nicholson in The Guardian. I was practically screaming onscreen that they should try their luck while they can because it won’t always be that easy. The show, Ed Cumming wrote in The Independent, is a vision of pre-lockdown heaven. The Louvre! What a lovely concept.

Art, both in the book and in the series, is a stealthy means of change for Douglas, who moves from worrying about how to react (at least someone is having a worse vacation than us, he says as he watches Gricaults The Raft of the Medusa at the Louvre), to a more emotionally sensitive approach as he and Connie stroll around the Joan Mir Foundation in Barcelona, ​​in the final episode.

The series offers lavish views of high art, as the family continues to play out their dysfunctional dynamic in some of Europe’s largest museums and most picturesque public spaces. It’s a real escape, said Suzanne Simpson, executive producer of Masterpiece. You really get this great tour of Europe; museums, restaurants, street life. It is a joyful and bittersweet experience.

Taylor said doing the show was almost as exciting. It was amazing to tour these galleries, and sometimes have them to yourself, he said, noting that he, Reeves and Hollander spent time rehearsing intensely inside the British Museum to determine the dynamics. and get the right family chemistry. (Anyone who’s been in contact with a moody teenager is likely to find the dynamics surprisingly accurate.)

Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound.

In some ways, Nicholls said, it was easier to create a balanced view of family in the show than in the novel, which was written in first person from Douglass’ perspective. Hollander, whose company Bandstand Productions co-produced the series with Drama Republic, said there had been a lot of conversations with Connie, in particular, in the months leading up to filming.

In the book, we see her through Douglass’ eyes because he’s telling the story, Hollander said in a phone interview. On screen, we wanted what was happening to him to be perfectly articulated.

The result, Reeves said, is a more nuanced picture of the damage inflicted by Douglass’ tendency to pin things down and analyze them.

I think her inability to see and appreciate the creative spirit that is Albie is also what kills things for Connie, she said. This is also the reason why she is determined to continue the journey; art will nourish her, nourish her confidence.

The couples conflict, like the rest of the series, is sketched out with a skillful blend of comedy and pain.

It’s David’s skill and what Tom is so good at being totally truthful yet funny, Reeves said. I wanted to show that the breakdown of a relationship is shared; no one is perfect, no one is mean. There are all kinds of dysfunctions in their marriage that have as much to do with her as he does.

Other changes from the novel included a reduction in the total number of destinations, a decision made for budgetary and logistical reasons. Still, the schedule was grueling, said Geoffrey Sax, who directed all of the episodes.

There were over 162 sets with four crews in five countries England, France, Spain, Holland, Italy and three different periods, he said. Sometimes we would shoot the 90s in the morning, the present at lunchtime, and 10 years earlier in the afternoon.

They also shot all of the many train scenes in real time on real trains, Sax added, with little scope for replays. It was an economic decision, but also more immediate and more truthful, he said. There was no time to agonize.

While the series gives more voice to Connie and Albie whose personalities emerge more fully in the second half of the series, the guiding line remains the tragicomic evolution of Douglas as he confronts his deepest fear: this Connie, whom he always adored, will leave him. Hollander, one of Britain’s most versatile and compelling actors, said he was immediately drawn to the role, both as a performer and as a producer.

It’s a brilliant role because he’s a character who has always tried to impose the things that have worked for him a planned and order-based system and has to realize and accept that his son and wife are different types of people, he said. . (Although he’s not James Bond, which is obviously the dream, he added, unmoved.)

When the series aired in Britain, Hollander recalled thinking it was the party no one had been able to pass. Now, he says, we become vaguely aware that it might not be like this anymore. It’s gone from an alternative vacation to nostalgia for the recent past.

But as Simpson pointed out, the show has a simple yet uplifting message that sounds like something we all need to cling to right now. As Connie tells Douglas at one point, life will go on and it will be good.

