



This week, the 1,000th hazel sleep mouse (Muscardinus avellanarius) is being reintroduced to the UK by the wildlife charity Peoples Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), Natural England and the University of Cumbria.

To save it, PTES and its partners will open 15 breeding pairs or trio rare hazel residences to undisclosed woodlands in the Arnside and Silverdale regions (a national reserve covering parts of northern Lancashire and southern Cumbria). An endangered species in England.

Although there has been an annual reintroduction of the incubation period since 1993, interestingly, the dorms reintroduced this June are part of a broader species recovery program, Back On Our Map (BOOM). Led by the University of Cumbria and Morecambe Bay partnership and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, BOOM is a multi-species, landscape-scale project that aims to localize 10 locally extinct or extinct native species.

With their soft caramel fur, shaggy tail, and big black eyes, the Hazel residence is undoubtedly adorable, but sadly, that number has dropped by 51% since 2000, according to the PTES State of Britains Dormice 2019. It is also considered extinct in 17 English. county. Careful release of healthy, captive-bred dormitories to the right habitat (maintained through good forestry practices) is the key to returning these charismatic creatures from crisis.

Ian White, Dormouse & Training Officer at PTES explains:

While reintroduction is critical to the long-term recovery of many species, it is particularly dormant in hazelnuts, especially since the decline is dramatic. Our first reintroduction was in 1993, so this year we are excited to launch our 1,000th Jamma. With no known population currently living there, this is a big milestone for conservation and a big moment for the Hazel House in Lancashire as well.

Jo Sayers, BOOM project manager at the University of Cumbria, says:

Dormice has won everyone’s hearts long after she rose to fame through Alice in Wonderland, but despite its popularity, it’s incredibly rare, so it’s time to act. This is the first release of two hazel jammas planned for the Arnside and Silverdale woodlands, and we hope to have around 80 dorms in the woodlands by next summer.

Jim Turner, Preliminary Manager at Natural England, says:

Today’s activity is part of Nature England’s partnership with the Peoples Trust for Endangered Species to provide ongoing funding, coordination and monitoring programs for latent recovery projects. We know that hazel dormitories thrive in well-maintained woodland. That’s why we choose an area with a wide range of species and ages, from mature oaks to freshly split hazelnuts, giving our dorms plenty of food and the opportunity to nest. Arnside and Silverdale AONB are proud of the fantastic woodland that has been managed over the years by local landowners, conservation groups, volunteers and woodland companies.

This year’s reintroduction would not be possible without months of commitment from all relevant organizations, including the Common Dormouse Captive Breeders Group (CDCBG), the Wildwood Trust (a core member of the CDCBG) and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). Each partner plays an important role in the reintroduction program.

This year, the woodlands have been carefully selected by the BOOM team, Natural England and PTES to ensure that the right habitat is in place and properly maintained to ensure the long-term viability of the reintroduced dormitories. All residence halls that are released have been bred by members of the Common Dormouse Captive Breeders Group, including the Wildwood Trust. Before being released to their new home, all dormitory mice undergo a nine-week quarantine period at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), where regular and thorough medical examinations are conducted by veterinarians. This ensures that each animal is healthy and healthy before release, giving it the best chance of forming a healthy population in the wild. When all dormitories are lit green, staff from PTES, Natural England, and the University of Cumbria, along with several volunteers, are carefully moved to the reintroduction site to help ensure a smooth transition from the travel nest. Box in their new woodland home.

Dr. Deborah Brady, a research fellow at the University of Cumbria, who is managing the reintroduction of BOOM, adds:

Upon arrival, the dormitory is placed in a mesh cage that illuminates the forest. We are stuffed with the right combination of leaves, buds, berries, nuts, insects and water, where the dormitory will live for the first 10 days. Each cage is connected to a tree, so the dormitory adapts to its new environment. Local volunteers will check each cage daily and monitor to ensure all dormitories remain healthy for the next two years.

After 10 days, the cage door will open, allowing the dorm to explore their new home. Naturally, the mesh cage will eventually be removed when it is no longer needed for the dormitory.

PTES, Natural England, and the University of Cumbria, in partnership with the National Trust, RSPB and Arnside and Silverdale AONB, aim to coordinate the reintroduction of two more dormitory mice in the region in June 2022.

Ian White concludes:

This is the beginning of a positive new chapter for the hazel dragonfly. With two additional reintroduction plans, we hope that more dormitories will be launched in the area, which will one day create a self-sufficient meta-population, which in turn will revive a stable population throughout this beautiful area.

