UK Covid travel ban bite causes home swap boom





In April, Corinne and Colin Westacott spent three days cleaning and preparing their home before making the leap of faith. It was their first home exchange vacation.

The couple, who recently retired from television, signed up for various “house swap” websites before the pandemic, aiming to stay in France for three months. When international travel was halted due to the lockdown, they decided to keep their subscription and instead find a short break in the UK.

“I don’t know why I didn’t think about it before,” said Corinne Westacott. “I’m really excited because it worked very well because I did one exchange.”

The pair traded Bill Badley and Sophie Yates to Bradford-On, two hours south of their Victorian home on the serene Herefordshire hills in the West Midlands.

Sophie Yates and Bill Badley, long-exchanged at home this time in Bradford-on © Sam Frost/FT

“You have a solid sense of taking risks,” Yates said. But their fears subsided when they found recordings of the niche Palestinian trio lying on the table, reviewed by musician and teacher Badley. “I was relieved. You can learn a lot about people at home.”

But when he told his friends that he and Sophie had turned into a house, some added that they were “surprised”. “It’s almost like you’re part of a cult.”

summer rush

Due to the current UK international travel restrictions, including high costs and the hassle of testing and quarantine, domestic accommodations are being booked quickly.

“The pandemic has significantly increased home swapping, but it is still changing every day,” said Mark Sealey, managing director of Home Base Holidays, which runs the Guardian Home Exchange website. Demand was volatile and many swaps had previously gone abroad.

“[Lockdown] It certainly promotes home exchanges to people who may not have tried traditional accommodations because they were booked or too expensive,” he said.

Celia Pronto, Managing Director of Love Home Swap, said: [a boom] It’s happening. . . The more people try to stay local, the more open they are to staying elsewhere. “

UK growth

Love Home Swap has seen a significant increase in people testing the platform in the UK this year compared to other countries. Signups increased 31% between February and March and surpassed 2019 in recent weeks. Data company Verified Market Research valued the global housing exchange market at $4.7 billion two years ago.

Home exchanges are typically set up through websites where users pay an annual subscription ranging from £50 to as low as hundreds to search and book another member’s home.

“You can quickly tell if it’s the right swap or not,” Westacott said. “It’s like Tinder [online dating] For homeowners.”

Aside from providing a platform for people to show their homes and find fellow swappers, the website is not involved in this process. The exchange is based on mutual trust.

“One of the first questions people ask is, ‘Won’t it just destroy the house?’ I say, ‘Am I going to break theirs?’” Badley tells his neighbors as he and Yates leave.

magnification

Swappers tend to be more flexible retirees when traveling, but as awareness of swapping spreads, more and more families have joined. Finding a similar family means the hostel will be “more catering to your needs, whether it’s a toy for a babysitter or a phone number,” he said.

Home exchange has improved due to the rise of teleworking, people who want to work elsewhere for longer periods and city dwellers who want to relocate and try new neighborhoods first.

The concept originated in Europe in the 1950s as a network where teachers could change homes when going to conferences abroad. Before the Internet, exchanges were made by mail or telephone.

The largest swapping website is HomeExchange.com, with over 450,000 listings worldwide. It was founded in 2017 after French company GuesttoGuest acquired American rival HomeExchange for $35 million.

Badley and Yates were originally on HomeExchange, but found it too commercial when they started evaluating homes based on area and local home prices. “It was completely missing the point of a home exchange,” Badley said.

HomeExchange chief executive Emmanuel Arnaud said even before Covid © HomeExchange that home swaps were a ‘real trend’ in the UK.

HomeExchange said some members were “a bit scared” to adjust to the new system, and that home values ​​are no longer part of their point-based plans.

Chief Executive Emmanuel Arnaud said even before Covid-19, housing transactions had become “a real trend” in the UK.

For Badley and Yates and Westacotts, the benefit of a home swap is an opportunity to discover unusual places, and vacation accommodation feels more personal and is usually cheaper than renting somewhere.

Pronto said he hopes the home swap will be his next trip after Airbnb popularizes his home. “The sharing economy and the diverse use of assets are on the rise,” she said.

Westacott warns that it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those who don’t like the idea of ​​strangers at home. But cleaning the house, at least for visitors, had a positive side: “The place looked better than it did for Yonk.”

