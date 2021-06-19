Does Bubba Watson think Bubba Watson can win the US Open?





SAN DIEGO – Bubba Watson can still hammer a tee shot, with a homemade swing and pink neck and several contortions along the way. He sees the stroke, then the curve in play.

He did it in other major championships. He has two Masters victories. He did so on the PGA Tour, where he has 12 wins in his career.

The US Open? This is an other story.

He finished only once in the top 5 of this major championship, that of 2007 at Oakmont. In his last 10 US Open appearances, there has been nothing better than a tie for the 32nd. He’s missed the cup eight times in his 14 appearances.

But on Friday, Watson had seven birdies on the Torrey Pines southern course to enter the contention before the weekend. His 67 under 4 put him 2 strokes behind co-leaders Richard Bland and Russell Henley.

“No matter what position I find myself in, I’ve been successful, so that’s a bonus for me,” Watson joked.

But does he think he can win?

“It would mean more than what Phil Mickelson did [at the PGA Championship] or Phil Mickelson winner [this U.S. Open]”Said Watson. Let’s be honest … Bubba Watson is not supposed to win the Masters and somehow I did it twice. Can I throw a US Open? I guess I did. could really go then. It would be like winning the lotto, but I never bought a lotto ticket. It would be something special. “

He intends to take advantage of the opportunity. The 42-year-old has been outspoken about his sanity and the struggles he has endured. This week, he said he spoke with Matthew Wolff, the 22-year-old who took two months away from golf to focus on his own sanity.

“It’s probably more useful to me than to him just because I can hear it again in my own head, I’m saying it out loud, and I’ve been playing pretty calm there the last few days,” he said. Watson said. “So I guess it does. Work for me.

“When I have told people about my mental difficulties and the things that have happened in my life, it really helps me,” Watson said. “I wouldn’t say convincing myself, but it reassures me that I went to the bottom and that I got out of the bottom.”

Watson knows there are greater things in the world than hitting a golf ball. And on Friday, he didn’t come across as a man concerned about the weekend ahead.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing,” he said of his stellar journey. “I was just a little bit in the flow playing with two big guys [Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia], pulling the breeze, laughing at them and stuff. So it really took me out of my element. I didn’t know what they were shooting. They didn’t know what I was doing. “

Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens and only took 26 putts. His seven birdies are tied for the most he has made in any major league round. The last time he did it was at the 2018 Masters. His 11 birdies this week are tied with the most he has put together at this point in a major; he had 11 birdies midway through the 2010 PGA Championship, where he ended up losing in the playoffs to Martin Kaymer at Whistling Straits.

It’s not only surprising that he finds himself in that position at the US Open, where he has historically struggled. It’s surprising, too, because of the way he’s played this year. Its only top 10 came at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. His best stroke play result was a tie for 13th in the Valspar Championship. Last month at the PGA Championship he finished 80th.

“When you are slightly behind the scores seem to be far away,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m far away. I feel like I’m charging. I was really tired at the PGA Championship, just exhausting, trying to make the cut on Friday with that wind. got mentally tired. I got fried after that on the weekend. So I struggled that weekend there. “

Watson said he tried to keep it simple. So far, he’s doing pretty well.

