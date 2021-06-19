Comprehensive ChessFest staged at Trafalgar Square in London, England | chess





The Netflix series The Queens Gambit and the explosive explosion of online play have been one of the most popular runaway success stories of the pandemic. Now that plans have been revealed to host Britain’s largest chess festival in Trafalgar Square, organizers hope to showcase the game’s inclusiveness, attract converts from some of Britain’s poorest areas and uncover future champions.

Thousands of people are expected to attend ChessFest, a free event taking place on 18 July, where more than 50 chess coaches will be offering free lessons to children and adults, the UK’s top grandmasters will compete with speed and blindfold chess. are in charge of all of them. A variety of activities designed to show chess are for everyone.

Its organizer, Chess in Schools and Communities (CSC), a British charity, plans to bring 300 children from 30 city center schools to London to enjoy a variety of chess-related activities, bringing the game to a community not normally reached. . , gameplay, including a try-on of 15th and 16th century armor from the Wallace Collection.

CSC chief executive Malcolm Pein said he wants the festival to take advantage of the Queens Gambit effect and create a chess boom across the UK.

I’ve been promoting and playing chess for 30 years, not far, he admitted. And one day a television series appears and changes the landscape. An absolutely amazing thing happened.

Chess that’s too long has been rendered inaccessible by a set of stereotypes that can’t be flashy, can’t be feminine, and can’t be too hard. Queens Gambit has broken down some of these barriers. I want ChessFest to smash the rest. We expect it to be the biggest chess event in the UK.

Visitors to Trafalgar Square can also watch a human chess game based on Alice Through the Looking-Glass, performed by professional actors, and a casual match at hundreds of chess tables set up for children and chess fans to play with each other. Enjoy. .

Try to encourage complete strangers to get to know each other through a game of chess, celebrate gaming cultural connections, and emphasize to people that even if they don’t currently play chess, they can learn it easily.

But above all, we want to inspire children in all parts of society. As a charity, we intend to focus our efforts on the UK region, which is the lowest quartile of the Multiple Deprivation Index. It has been the benchmark for us since it was founded in 2009.

And those who come will see fantastic role models like 12-year-old prodigy Shreyas Royal, who changed lives with chess and put on a simultaneous exhibition.

The spectacular growth of chess over the past 15 months has seen Chess.com, the world’s largest chess site, add about 1 million new members each month. Another popular site, Lichess, saw the number of games played on its servers increased from 55m in March 2020 to 101m in May 2021. Meanwhile, the Botez sisters, streamers like Alexandra and Andrea and Anna Rudolf, have also provided games to new audiences on Twitch and YouTube, driving the growth of women who play games.

Pein said XTC Mayor-backed ChessFest also hopes to leave a lasting legacy in London, as CSC is working with local councils to install concrete chess tables in London parks so that chess can be played year-round as in New York. and other cities.

Among the top players participating is Gawain Jones, a national No 3 player born in Keighley, Yorkshire. He said he hopes this will change people’s perceptions of the game.

For a long time, chess had an elite image that many players liked to maintain, he said. They like to brag about it being an intellectual game. But that attitude is changing. Of course, anyone can learn to play to a very high level. Chess is a game that crosses all boundaries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos