Prices are stupid: UK vacations are more expensive than in Europe as demand rises | travel and leisure





When Donna Brunton began looking for a backup UK vacation, she almost fell off her chair when she saw the price, worried that a 2,500-person all-in trip to a four-star beach hotel in Malta might not go on.

A recreation park in northern Cornwall catered for 3,699 people for 7 nights for the four of us, providing self-catering that looked like a luxury caravan. The only sites available all cost thousands of pounds. Donna, a nurse from Consett, Durham County, couldn’t believe the prices I was seeing were ridiculous.

As the on-off-on summer travel saga continues, the prospect of vacationing at home is showing financial ruin.

Cottage owners, hotels, campgrounds and Airbnb hosts are making money on the captive market, with millions of dollars scrambled to find the last remaining vacancies. As prices soar, vacationers face a staycation inflation spiral.

Even before the government removed Portugal from the list of green (non-quarantine) countries, it was almost impossible to find affordable accommodation in a popular resort. The vacation lets company Sykes Cottage set the tone for a year in February when Southwest Tourism Federation president Alistair Handyside herself was accused of doubling some charges by the cottage owners.

Center Parcs took a storm with summer pricing and was accused of charging more than it would cost a family of four to visit the Caribbean. But that didn’t stop the two companies from selling out massively this summer, and there were calls from people desperate to take their first vacation in two years.

According to Holiday-let data analyst AirDNA, summer accommodation prices in Cornwall in July this year were 30% higher than the 135 average in 2019 before everything sold out.

Visitors to Bracing Skegness this July will pay an average of 120 35 per night compared to 2019, which is 40% higher. Prices in Pembrokeshire, Wales are up 27% this year.

Hotels that charge 120 per night in 2019 are now asking for between 150 and 175, according to The Guardian study, and hotels in popular destinations are sold out during most vacations.

Caravan parks that traditionally end up on the market’s budget will cost $1,800 for a family stay of 4 people 7 nights in August, even at Lowestoft, which is available but not generally fashionable.

iCarhireinsurance.com, an insurance company specializing in car rentals, said this summer that while consumers tried to avoid public transport to add to the gloom among those stuck at home, rental prices without reservations more than doubled in several UK destinations.

We’re flying to Malta on July 22, but can’t afford to come back as nurses and quarantine, Brunton said. I was also concerned about the cost of the Covid test. It will be 1,200 for the 4 of us until we see the price of staying in the UK.

Sign up for daily Business Today emails

I mean, how could it cost more than 1,000 to stay at a self catering Cornish holiday park than a 4 star hotel next to a Maltese beach? It would have been a 7 hour drive to Cornwall, but Id cooked and cleaned just like at home. In the end I booked a week at a hotel in Chester and another night in Glasgow and York. But once you add in a few meals and other expenses, you’ll find it costs about the same as your last decent vacation in Jamaica. The madness, she said.

But as demand surges, there’s a silver lining that turns some vacationers into hosts. More and more people have decided to pay for their home location in cash by placing ads on Airbnb.

Airbnb’s number of active listings in Great Yarmouth on the east coast of Norfolks increased 43% over the same period last year, according to AirDNA, and increased by 34% in Scarborough. Landlords at some popular beach destinations don’t renew long-term tenants’ contracts and instead offer homes on Airbnb.

Rory Boland, which one? Travel editors say you can have a British vacation if you avoid the coasts and other most popular destinations.

Looking elsewhere, Boland said, would mean finding a cheaper vacation, and more choices of where to stay.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos