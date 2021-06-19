Ryan Lochte is not on the US Olympic swim team





OMAHA They formed a reception line like in a wake, celebrating Ryan Lochte one last time at the US Olympic trials on Friday night after his long swimming career appeared to die of natural causes.

Lochte, 36, the second most decorated US Olympian, missed qualifying for a fifth trip to the Summer Games, failing in the 200-meter individual medley, his flagship event. He finished seventh, almost three seconds behind Chase Kalisz, who clinched second qualifying spot behind winner Michael Andrew.

Andrew was clocked in 1 minute 55.44 seconds, far from Lochtes’ world record of 1:54, which he set in 2011. Kalisz clocked a time of 1: 56.97 at Lochtes 1: 59.67 . Lochte was the last competitor to come out of the pool, and once on deck he was immediately enveloped in a hug by Kalisz.

Andrew, who had qualified for his first Olympic team in the 100 breaststroke earlier in the week, was next to kiss Lochte, and he did so twice, before and after they stood side by side for a television interview on the bridge.

Lochte, who wanted to become America’s oldest swimmer on an Olympic team, sought out his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, and their son and daughter, Caiden and Liv, who were sitting behind the starting blocks.

He held Liv in his arms and observed the animated scene at the CHI Health Center as if he was memorizing it.

After bringing his daughter back to the stands, Lochte looked his good friend and greatest rival, Michael Phelps, in the eyes, who had made his way to the pool deck from a seat in the broadcast booth, where he had provided an analysis of the race.

For more than a decade, Lochte played foil against Phelps, pushing him to several of his 28 Olympic medals. Lochte has 12 medals, including six gold. The two competed in the Olympics in six individual finals, the last of which was the 200 IM at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and five times Lochte finished behind Phelps. The exception was the 400 IM at the 2012 Olympics, where Lochte won the gold medal and Phelps finished fourth.

I really wanted to be a part of the Olympic team, said Lochte, who struggled to hold back tears and stopped several times to pull himself together.

He insisted he wasn’t finished swimming, but admitted his days of competing for an Olympic spot were probably over.

I still want to run, he said, but as for other Olympic trials, I don’t know about that.

With his playful nature, Lochte often provided ballast to the efficiency of a Phelpss machine. His popularity, however, waned in 2016 after falsely claiming he was stolen at gunpoint while partying in Rio de Janeiro with three other members of the US Olympic swim team after have completed the competition. A criminal case against him was ultimately dismissed.

Two years later, he served a suspension after receiving an intravenous injection prohibited by anti-doping rules.

Lochte has told anyone who wants to hear it that he is now a different person.

After his run on Friday night, he said, I wanted to prove to everyone that I have changed and that I am a different person.

